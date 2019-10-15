Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending October 11, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Barrett Eli Bolen, of Sperry. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Kidnapping. Threatening an act of violence. Disrupting/preventing/interrupting and emergency telephone call.
Devin Shea Clemmons, of Skiatook. Stalking in violation of court order. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Shandale Dane Collins, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Matthew John Donahue, of Tulsa. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Terry Lamond Friday, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Defective vehicle.
Xena Estelle Kiwani Hedges, of Collinsville. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Justin Allen Lytle, of Fairfax. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Assault and battery.
Augustus Sioux May, of Coyle. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Jeremy Christian Morris, of Cleveland. Conspiracy.
Dustin Colby Phillips, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Kidnapping. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Protective order violation.
Andy Chase Russell, of Skiatook. Fugitive from justice.
Josh William Strom, of Pawhuska. Knowingly receiving stolen property.
Justin James Young, of Cleveland. Grand larceny. Conspiracy.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Russell Wayne Caudill, of Sand Springs. Threatening to perform n act of violence.
Justin Tyler Clay, of Tulsa. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Melba Christine Clem, of Pawhuska. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Kory Franklin, of Las Vegas, NV. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Spencer Sheffield Gharrity, of Sapulpa. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Knowingly receiving stolen property. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer.
Joshua Kevin Gene Goleman, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Deanna Nicole Harwood, of Sand Springs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Tony E. Hockman, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of alcohol Failure to wear a seat belt.
Keith Hollis, of Hominy. Driving with a suspended license. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Joseph Robert Johnson, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Archie Chance Lowe, of Ponca City. Obstructing an officer.
Johnny Lee Porter, of Sand Springs. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Driving with a suspended license.
Madlyn Mariah White, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a valid driver’s license. Transporting an open container of alcohol.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Kristan Ann La Dawn Auten s. Aron Michael Humphreys
Layne Petty vs. Patrick Logan Petty
Jawaynia Walker vs. Jonas Goad
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Raymond Smith – Indebtedness
PHH Mortgage Corporation vs. Eric M. Chancellor – Foreclosure
Rollins, Randy & Kanhana Roll vs. Tracy Rollins – Breach agreement/contract
US Bank vs. Rafe R. Taylor – Foreclosure
US Bank vs. Richard D. Reynolds – Foreclosure
Wells Fargo Bank vs. Jarod A. Crisswell – Foreclosure
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Montana S. Blevins vs. avid E. Paul – Friendly suit
Capital One vs. Vicky Y. Brown – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Karisa Pales – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Dionne Reshea Toliusis – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Diana Lynn Wood – Indebtedness
Citibank vs. Theresa A. Eslick – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Shane Reamy – Indebtedness
Midland Funding LLC vs. Adam Long – Indebtedness
Second Round Sub, LLC vs. Carole Francis Padot – Indebtedness
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Austin Gann – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CCASES UNDER $6,000
Talons Goode vs. Dana Lemon – Forcible entry and detainer
Debra S. Gordon vs. Ryan Ashlock - Forcible entry and detainer
Ron Lamb vs. Darin Langley – Money judgment
Lena Noble vs. Jamie Frazee - Forcible entry and detainer
Tower Loans vs. Mellisa Gonzalez – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Patrick Luey – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Sheannah Louise Luey – Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
J.A. Jones vs. R.L. Jones – Divorce
Thomas Daniel Pitzer vs. Melisa Amber Pitzer – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Christopher Dion Cole and Daria Nichole Reynolds
James Clifford Garrett and Erica Michelle Beard
Thomas Wayne Hendricks Jr. and Miranda Elizabeth Ray
Christopher Wayne Laviolette and Jenna Rae Smith