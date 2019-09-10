Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending September 6, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Reece Alonzo Bell, of Tulsa. Grand larceny.
Shawn Colby Calhoun, of Burbank. Stalking in violation of court order.
Jarred Nicholas Croft, of Ponca City. Bail jumping.
Christopher Scott Edwards, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of beer. Operating a vehicle with the license plate covered.
Keshawn Isaiah Evitt, of Bartlesville. Accessory to murder in the first degree.
Amber Lynn Haddon, of Tulsa. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving left of center.
Charles Allen Hail, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Resisting an officer.
Ryann Dewayne McCauley, of Ponca City. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp affixed. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Unlawful possession o drug paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Lakell Jefferson Powell, of Bartlesville. Accessory to murder in the first degree. Possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication.
Anthony Bernard Pruitt, of Bartlesville. Murder in the first degree – deliberate intent.
Augustus Bernard Pruitt Jr. Accessory to murder in the first degree.
Christian Star Riddle, of Hominy. Cruelty to animals.
Steven Wade Scott, of Osage. Feloniously pointing a firearm. Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
David Michael Butler Jr., of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danna Marie Cornelius, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Heather Marie Hutchison, of Grove. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.
Nicholas Andrew Jacobs, of Ponca City. Trespassing after being forbidden.
Keshia Nicole Littlejohn, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Possession of medical marijuana without a license. Driving without a license. Driving left of center.
Andrew Michael Marshall, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Pedestrian failing to yield.
Matthew Ray Rowland, of Blackwell. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage. Transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
Patricia Kay Seaton, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Joshua Jerome Van Winkle, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Resisting an officer.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Loryn E. Bigeagle vs. Stewart J. Conner
Peggy Sue Gray vs. Elizhah D. Florence
Peggy Sue Gray vs. Jarayh Terrel Florence
Peggy Sue Gray vs. Krystal Charmane Rowland
Helen J. Mills vs. Thomas Wolfe
Jacob Lane Washington vs. Ivan Dale Parks
Michelle Lynn Williams vs. James Edward Williams
Destenee Diane Wilson vs. Dustin Wayne Roach
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Wesley E. Beeler vs. Wells Fargo Bank – Fraud
Cascade Capital LLC vs. Gerry Kidd – Indebtedness
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Jason Gorrell – Breach agreement/contract
Tkee Network I.T. vs. Housing Authority of Osage County – Breach agreement/contract
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Discover Bank vs. Misty D. Davis – Breach agreement/contract
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Scott Cartwright – Indebtedness
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Tommy Woodrome – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Csandra Ferguson – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Melissa Swift – Indebtedness
State of Oklahoma vs. Alan Farley – Application for state tax enforcement
Synchrony Bank vs. Wendolyn Harris – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. Jennifer Morrison – Indebtedness
Synchrony Bank vs. Tommy Woodrome – Indebtedness
Target National Bank vs. Cheryl Delk – Indebtedness
Eddie Virden vs. Various items of person property – Application to sell unclaimed property
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
David Donahue vs. Jason Burr – Forcible entry and detainer
Oak Timbers Apartments vs. Chelsea B. Portilloz – Forcible entry and detainer
Wendy Rush vs. June Gilkey – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Richard Balke – Money judgment
Tower Loans vs. Nathan Jones – Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Dawn Marie Boyles vs. William Ray Boyles – Divorce
Ralph Benton Brown III vs. Patricia Ann Thornton Brown – Divorce
Kenneth Eugene Calhoon vs. Julia Maxine Calhoon – Divorce
Amanda Hathcock vs. Matthew Hathcock – Divorce
James E. Williams vs. Michelle Williams – Dissolution
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Andrea M.O. Adair and Veronica Elaine Jackson
Tajuana L. Alexander and Jennifer Loise Whitaker
Kenneth Antonio Beeman and Jessica Jean Vanderlinden
Chandler Hadden Delk and Gracie Angeline Regh
David E. Donaldson and Charlotte Ann Donaldson
Blake Michael Hughes and Baylee Don Johnson
Shawan Lyndale Laviolette Srr. And Octavia L. St. Julien