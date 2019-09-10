gavel

Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending September 6, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.

CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS

Reece Alonzo Bell, of Tulsa. Grand larceny.

Shawn Colby Calhoun, of Burbank. Stalking in violation of court order.

Jarred Nicholas Croft, of Ponca City. Bail jumping.

Christopher Scott Edwards, of Hominy. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of beer. Operating a vehicle with the license plate covered.

Keshawn Isaiah Evitt, of Bartlesville. Accessory to murder in the first degree.

Amber Lynn Haddon, of Tulsa. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving left of center.

Charles Allen Hail, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Resisting an officer.

Ryann Dewayne McCauley, of Ponca City. Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp affixed. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Unlawful possession o drug paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.

Lakell Jefferson Powell, of Bartlesville. Accessory to murder in the first degree. Possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication.

Anthony Bernard Pruitt, of Bartlesville. Murder in the first degree – deliberate intent.

Augustus Bernard Pruitt Jr. Accessory to murder in the first degree.

Christian Star Riddle, of Hominy. Cruelty to animals.

Steven Wade Scott, of Osage. Feloniously pointing a firearm. Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS

David Michael Butler Jr., of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danna Marie Cornelius, of Tulsa. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Heather Marie Hutchison, of Grove. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Speeding – posted zone.

Nicholas Andrew Jacobs, of Ponca City. Trespassing after being forbidden.

Keshia Nicole Littlejohn, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage. Possession of medical marijuana without a license. Driving without a license. Driving left of center.

Andrew Michael Marshall, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Pedestrian failing to yield.

Matthew Ray Rowland, of Blackwell. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage. Transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

Patricia Kay Seaton, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Joshua Jerome Van Winkle, of Ponca City. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Resisting an officer.

PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Loryn E. Bigeagle vs. Stewart J. Conner

Peggy Sue Gray vs. Elizhah D. Florence

Peggy Sue Gray vs. Jarayh Terrel Florence

Peggy Sue Gray vs. Krystal Charmane Rowland

Helen J. Mills vs. Thomas Wolfe

Jacob Lane Washington vs. Ivan Dale Parks

Michelle Lynn Williams vs. James Edward Williams

Destenee Diane Wilson vs. Dustin Wayne Roach

CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000

Wesley E. Beeler vs. Wells Fargo Bank – Fraud

Cascade Capital LLC vs. Gerry Kidd – Indebtedness

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Jason Gorrell – Breach agreement/contract

Tkee Network I.T. vs. Housing Authority of Osage County – Breach agreement/contract

CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000

Discover Bank vs. Misty D. Davis – Breach agreement/contract

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Scott Cartwright – Indebtedness

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Tommy Woodrome – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Csandra Ferguson – Indebtedness

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Melissa Swift – Indebtedness

State of Oklahoma vs. Alan Farley – Application for state tax enforcement

Synchrony Bank vs. Wendolyn Harris – Indebtedness

Synchrony Bank vs. Jennifer Morrison – Indebtedness

Synchrony Bank vs. Tommy Woodrome – Indebtedness

Target National Bank vs. Cheryl Delk – Indebtedness

Eddie Virden vs. Various items of person property – Application to sell unclaimed property

SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000

David Donahue vs. Jason Burr – Forcible entry and detainer

Oak Timbers Apartments vs. Chelsea B. Portilloz – Forcible entry and detainer

Wendy Rush vs. June Gilkey – Money judgment

Tower Loans vs. Richard Balke – Money judgment

Tower Loans vs. Nathan Jones – Money judgment

FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS

Dawn Marie Boyles vs. William Ray Boyles – Divorce

Ralph Benton Brown III vs. Patricia Ann Thornton Brown – Divorce

Kenneth Eugene Calhoon vs. Julia Maxine Calhoon – Divorce

Amanda Hathcock vs. Matthew Hathcock – Divorce

James E. Williams vs. Michelle Williams – Dissolution

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Andrea M.O. Adair and Veronica Elaine Jackson

Tajuana L. Alexander and Jennifer Loise Whitaker

Kenneth Antonio Beeman and Jessica Jean Vanderlinden

Chandler Hadden Delk and Gracie Angeline Regh

David E. Donaldson and Charlotte Ann Donaldson

Blake Michael Hughes and Baylee Don Johnson

Shawan Lyndale Laviolette Srr. And Octavia L. St. Julien

