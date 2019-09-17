Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending September 13, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Jerry Dale Bennett Jr., of Mannford. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer. Malicious injury to property under $1,000. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Failure to display current tag.
Justin Keith William Bowen, of Pawhuska. Taking/receiving a stolen credit or debit card. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Hailey Jean Daniels, of Bixby. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Driving without a valid driver’s license.
Cynthia Marie Fish, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Child endangerment by driving under the influence. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Driving left of center. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Rodney Garman, of Collinsville. Eluding/attempting to elude a police officer. Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Malicious injury to property. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Obstructing an officer.
Alicia Nicole Gibony, of Tulsa. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Defective vehicle.
Betty Ann Harris, of Pawhuska. Maintaining a place for keeping/selling a controlled substance.
Shelly Ann Roberts, of Pawnee. Burglary in the first degree.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Lakota Sioux Boice, of El Reno. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Defective vehicle.
Jason Dail Cass, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Lee Conner, of Barnsdall. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Jeremiah Buford Duke, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Billy Dale Fry, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation.
Dustin James Gullett, of Claremore. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Catherine Nichole Hall, of Hominy. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan Dakota Hathcoat, of Fairfax. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Thomas Christopher Kirk, of Pawhuska. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Darion Drashawn Kraft, of Skiatook. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of alcohol. Following too closely.
Dustin Andrew Lee, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace. Transporting an open container of alcohol.
Danielle Diane Lookout, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Tara Storm Porter, of Ponca City. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andy Chase Russell, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Sherry Shacklefoot, of Pawhuska. Calling 911 with false alarm.
Lee Charles Smith, of Pawhuska. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Altering a license plate/decal. Improper tail lamps/tag lamps.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Trudy Marie Hollman vs. Bruce Bryan Hollman
Madeline A. McCloud vs. Ricky J. Gomez
Catherine J. McQuay vs. Brenton Lee Sandridge
Gene B. Roberts Jr. vs. Shelly Ann Roberts
Rebecca J. Roberts vs. Shelly Ann Roberts
Ashley Renae Wilson vs. Joseph Michael Scholey
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Carrington Mortgage Services LLC vs. Nathaniel Calloway – Foreclosure
Dorothy Fulks vs. Tammy McPherson – Breach agreement/contract
Casey J. Mattison vs. Kirsten L. Cummings – Friendly Suit
OneLove Churches Inc. vs. Haley Fears – Conversion
PCC Cleaning & Restoration Inc. vs. Jennifer Henry
U.S. Bank Trust National Association vs. Cheryl L. Porter – Foreclosure
Spencer Ward vs. Watson Custom Homes LLC – Breach of Contract
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Bank of America vs. Linda Mayo – Breach agreement/contract
Capital One vs. Linda Dawson – Indebtedness
Capital One vs. Dustin K. Rowland – Indebtedness
Capital One vs. Jared Thomas Maki – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Gerin Dennis Park – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Christopher D. Peck – Indebtedness
Capital One Bank vs. Jessica N. Davis – Breach of contract
Capital One Bank vs. Gary D. Lawhorn – Breach of contract
Discover Bank vs. John Sanchez – Breach agreement/contract
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Yolanda Lee Kuhn – Indebtedness
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Will Sisco – Indebtedness
OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Charles E. Washington – Indebtedness
OneMain Financial Services Inc. vs. Bobbie Junior Whinery – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Clifford Hayes – Indebtedness
State of Oklahoma vs. $123.00 US Currency – Forfeit property
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Adrew Z. Bain vs. Heather Brown – Forcible entry and detainer
Saundra J. Hemphill vs. Residents - Forcible entry and detainer
Loyal Loans vs. Chantell Brown – Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Stephanie Gilstrap - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Tammy McKee - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. David Minton - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Camerica Roberson - Money judgment
Loyal Loans vs. Morgan Young - Money judgment
Bruce Smith vs. James Kanke – Forcible entry and detainer
World Finance vs. Gotsell Bennett - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Stefanie Bonner - Money judgment
World Finance vs. William Boyles - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Tyler Burch - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Dale Conley - Money judgment
World Finance vs. James Cooke - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Dwight Johnson - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Kelly Lindon - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Joshua D. Littlefield - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Jeania Mills - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Kendal Pannell - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Matthew R. Parrish - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Christopher Sanders - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Leonard Smith - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Sarah Stoker - Money judgment
World Finance vs. Michael Wilson - Money judgment
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Amanda Michelle Jesse vs. Raymond Jacab Jesse – Divorce
Roy Leon Toland vs. Jane Elizabeth Toland – Dissolution
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Darin Rex Greenwood and Lauren Nicole Porter
John Lee Spicer and Kellie Kristine Pate