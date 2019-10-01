Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending September 27, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Shawn Colby Calhoun, of Bartlesville. Endangering others while attempting to elude police. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Transporting an open container of alcohol. Failure to maintain insurance of security. Failure to obey a traffic control device. Failure to signal on turning.
Nathan Daniel Catlett, of Bartlesville. Knowingly receiving stolen property.
Tammi Louise Choate, of Barnsdall. Attempted escape from arrest or detention. Obstructing an officer. Malicious injury or destruction to property.
Jesse Irvin Diaz, of Pawhuska. Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school. Knowingly concealing stolen property.
Jacob David Downing, of Tulsa. Burglary in the third degree. Petit larceny.
Trey Alexander Dupris, of Bismark, ND. Malicious injury to property over $1,000.
Maleik Semaj Farr, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a state park and recreation area. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Petit larceny.
Chad Scott Floyd, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a state park and recreation area. Knowingly concealing stolen property. Burglary in the second degree.
Mildred Sue Floyd, of Pawhuska. Abuse by a caretaker. Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a state park and recreation area. Knowingly concealing stolen property.
Katy Sue Freel, of Shidler. Falsely personating another to create liability. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to maintain insurance or security. Failure to pay taxes due to state.
Joshua Lloyd Leonard, of Skiatook. Robbery first degree.
John Thomas Malone Jr., of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Driving without a license. Driving left of center. Failure to wear a safety belt. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Barry Lee Mobley, of Skiatook. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Pearson Leon O’Neal, of Skiatook. Malicious injury to property over $1,000.
David Lee Starks. Failure to comply with sex offender registration. Providing false/misleading registration information.
James Thompson, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Tylon Charles Walsh, of Skiatook. Rape first degree – victim under age 14.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Danna Louise Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Defective vehicle.
Mark Nicholas Choate, of Barnsdall, Obstructing an officer.
Tommy Ray Cornish, of Sand Springs. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Andrew E. Gray Jr., of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessie Dwayne Holt, of Pawhuska. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driving left of center.
Deborah Louise Jones, of Tulsa. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Failure to wear a seatbelt.
Jackie Joseph, of Ponca City. Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Andrew Christopher Kelley, of Tulsa. Embezzlement.
William McCutchen, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Driving without headlights.
John Raymond McGlasson, of Skiatook. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Mindy Miller, of Barnsdall. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Seth Adam Miller, of Barnsdall. Neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school.
Jonathan Patrick Nation, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. Speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Velma Sue Panther, of Bartlesville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Patrick Carl Park, of Ramona. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Mary Parsons, of Pryor. Obstructing an officer.
Nicholas Roman Pena, of Skiatook. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Thomas Edward Quinton, of Skiatook. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Anita Louise Redeagle, of Hominy. Aiding and abetting a minor in need of supervision.
Timothy Patrick Roberts, of Fairfax. Assault and battery.
Dequaydrian Demaund Sango, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Heriberto Murillo Santos, of Skiatook. Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Transporting an open container of alcohol.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Deanna M. Brock vs. Dennis L. Brock
Stephanie Burroughs vs. Kyle Gann
Stephanie Burroughs vs. Michella J. Gann
Candice L. Cason vs. Jerrad M. Presson
Kelsy D. Clemmons vs. Deviv S. Clemmons
Carrie Cornish vs. Tommy Ray Cornish
Julie D> Dixon vs. Larry Don Dixon
Brittney Whitaker vs. Tommy Ray Cornish
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Charles Bogan vs. Susan Kay Rayner – Wrongful death
CMRE Financial Services Inc. vs. Sierra Shanta Renee Goolsby – Suit on account
First Guaranty Mortgage Cosporation vs. Blakley Walter – Foreclosure
Kimberly Moen vs. Robert James Walker Jr. – Auto negligence
Pamela Todd vs. Erin Hearn – Auto negligence
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Bank of America vs. Jennica Drebenstedtt – Breach agreement/contract
Citibank vs. Tony Avallone – Indebtedness
CMRE Financial Services Inc. vs. Lawrence A. Henderson – Suit on account
Midland Funding LLC vs. Vance Reedy – Indebtedness
Regional Acceptance Corporation vs. Norman L. Strong – Suit on account
Saint Francis Health System vs. Cassidy Faith Myrick – Indebtedness
Southern Hills Auto Finance vs. Stephen James Lane – Deficiency balance
Synchrony Bank vs. Curtis Johnson – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
Joshua Head vs. Danielson McClure – Forcible entry and detainer
Jami Hentzen vs. OTC – Title
Cheryl Nunnallee vs. Larett Collier – Replevin
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGA
Deanna M. Brock vs. Dennis L. Brock – Dissolution
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Jared Lee Dunkle and Erica Anne Perry
Tristan Jacob Finn and Kortney Young
Brian Scot Jeffers II and Courtney Brianne Shannon
Candace Janelle Kraft and Rachel Renee Self