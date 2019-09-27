Information in this column was obtained from the Osage County Court Clerk’s database and other public documents for the period ending September 20, 2019. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence, or other liability is determined by a court of law. Some names may be similar or even identical to those of individuals not involved in these cases.
CRIMINAL FELONY PROCEEDINGS
Aaron Eugene Collins, of Tulsa. Burglary in the second degree.
Ashley Chantel Cummings, of Pawhuska. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Assault and battery on a police officer. Resisting an officer.
Jesse Neil Graves, of Barnsdall. Sexual abuse – child under 12.
Jason Jesse Hicks, of Ponca City. Lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.
Doyle Clint Honeycutt, of Sand Springs. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Quintell Warner Love, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Transporting an open container. Speeding – posted zone. Throwing litter from a vehicle.
Jarred Desmond Standridge, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR PROCEEDINGS
Wesley Nieves Anderson, of Vinita. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Transporting an opened container of alcohol. Defective vehicle. Driving left of center.
David Joseph Lee Auten Jr., of Taft. Protective order violation.
Ryan Dean Brown, of Bartlesville. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Jeremy Lane Carter, of Bartlesville. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended.
Josiah Aaron Cody, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Christopher Gray, of Burbank. Tampering with utilities. Malicious injury to property under $1,000.
Melissa Grogan, of Skiatook. Malicious injury or destruction to property under $1,000. Assault and battery.
Samuel Jason Holland, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Defective vehicle.
Benjamin D.C. Keener, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
Nicole Tylene Lawson, of Ponca City. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Failure to obey a traffic control device. Driving left of center.
Shea Thomas Murillo, of Skiatook. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Obstructing an officer.
Joshua Bryan Osburn, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.
Kishan Harkisonbhai Panchal, of Broken Arrow. Domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman.
David Philip Redden, of Skiatook. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Carl Eric Reichel, of Sand Springs. Failure to restrain a dangerous dog.
Candace Marie Roberts, of Skiatook. Failure to pay all taxes due to state. Altering a license plate/decal. Driving with a suspended license. Failure to maintain insurance or security.
Shawn Michael Stephens, of Tulsa. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Colten Levi Stevens, of Collinsville. Driving with a suspended license. Operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Charles Timothy Tilley, of Prue. Petit larceny.
Ambrose Milton Wimberly IV, of Collinsville. Driving while privilege to drive is suspended. Driving left of center.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Debra Carson vs. Billt D. Fry
Marchel E. Crawford vs. Michael A. Jamison
Emma E. Duhig vs. Colton Bench
Amity Hollenbaugh vs. Timothy R. Hollenbaugh
Jeremy Allen Inda vs. Justin Potts
Natasha Kincaid vs. Heath Daniel McClendon
Ronald J. Lamb vs. Darin C. Langley
Darin S. Langley vs. Ronald James Lamb Jr.
Asia Scott vs. Shaquille Harrison
CIVIL CASES OVER $10,000
Discover Bank vs. Leslie N. Rhine – Indebtedness
JP Morgan Chase Bank vs. Thomas Rasmussen – Foreclosure
Aimee McMurl vs. Benjamin Thomas Goodeagle – Auto negligence
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs. Jon Moll – Indebtedness
US Bank National Association vs. Kimberly S. Dale – Foreclosure
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Leeann Wilson – Indebtedness
CIVIL CASES UNDER $10,000
Alpha Mechanical Services LLC vs. Sag Properties LLC – Foreclosure
Capital One Bank vs. Leslie Mullin-Sapupa – Indebtedness
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jamisha Cade – Indebtedness
Citibank vs. Michelle Savage – Indebtedness
Discover Bank vs. Joetta M. Morgan – Indebtedness
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs. Linda Dickson – Indebtedness
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Linda Feaster – Indebtedness
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Terry York – Indebtedness
SMALL CLAIMS CASES UNDER $6,000
DG Capital Investments LLC vs. Conethia Mays – Forcible entry & detainer
Larry N. Freeman vs. Luther L. Wolfe - Forcible entry & detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Charis Allen - Forcible entry & detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Brionne Black - Forcible entry & detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Priscilla Brown - Forcible entry & detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Samuel Folks - Forcible entry & detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Ashley Gilyard - Forcible entry & detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Minece Humphrey - Forcible entry & detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Nicole Johnson - Forcible entry & detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Tisa Mike - Forcible entry & detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Erica Robinson - Forcible entry & detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Nicole Tate - Forcible entry & detainer
Interstate Realty Management vs. Sheila White - Forcible entry & detainer
Susan Wamego vs. Oklahoma Tax Commission – Title
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC PROCEEDINGS
Sara Ann Dechaine vs. Matthew Edward Dechane – Dissolution
Victoria Jenkins Pettigrew vs. Jason Pettigrew – Divorce
MARRIAGE LICENSE
T.L. Carter Jr. and Jamillah Naeimah Drew