The Osage County Free Fair begins Wednesday, September 11th by taking Still Exhibit Entries from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. All categories and age groups need to be entered at this time. The building will be locked at 6:00 p.m. and everything will be judged after the buildings close for the night. All still exhibits will be judged and on display Thursday morning when the fair officially opens at 9:00 a.m. Vendor and public service booths should set up on Wednesday also.
Livestock and animal exhibits will also be entered on Wednesday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. Again this year, in an effort to bring our fair back together and make it more convenient for the fair-goer, all small animal and livestock exhibits will be entered, held and shown at the south horse and livestock barns near the Agriculture and Women’s buildings on the fairgrounds. The well ventilated and secure building will house the animals and the 10:00, morning livestock show on Saturday the 14th will be held in a pavilion tent just east of the barn. A contained & shaded showring and bleachers will be set up for the show. There will be plenty of shade and room for everyone. There will be wash bays on contained, solid surface.
Only residents of Osage County will be eligible to show at the Osage County Fair. A couple of new categories have been added or re-instated this year. More breed categories. Fair books are available at the Osage County Extension office, the Osage County Shop buildings in the three districts, or online. The on-line Fair Book can be found on the OSU website: oces.okstate.edu/osage All Entries will be released Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Please check the schedule for judging and show times. There will be periodic Fair updates on our facebook page.
Booth exhibitors and vendors will be able to set up on Wednesday before opening fair day on Thursday. Civic service groups and churches are encouraged to have booths at the fair. Public service and information booths are available for FREE. Booth space for Vendors will be $25.00 and covers all three days of the fair. Locations for these booths are on a “first come” basis with preference given to returning booth people. Booths and vendors will be released on Saturday, at 8:00 p.m. Political party and candidate booths are also $25.00 each. One -six-foot table and two chairs will be provided for each reserved booth. Forms for all types of fair booths can be found on the Osage County Free Fair 2018 facebook page or on the Osage County extension website. Mail in your booth space forms soon to insure your group has a spot. Booth space is limited. Lots of room for outside booths and exhibits.
There are free booth spaces available for Boy & Girl Scout Troops from Osage County, for sales or just for display. Scout troops may sign up for booth space using the Public service & information booth forms. Please mail in advance to insure a spot.
Admission to the fair is free and there is no charge to enter your exhibits. Buildings open each day at 9:00 a.m. Food concessions will be available each day. The children’s area is open all three days of the fair. Doors will be closed and locked at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, but, on Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m.
There will be things for everyone to do at the fair: Vendors, Turtle races, Livestock Shows, Talent Shows, a petting zoo, Salsa and Chili Making Contests and more. On Friday, the OSU Insect Exhibit will be set-up during school hours.
SCHOOL DAY at THE FAIR will be on Thursday, September 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and on Friday, September 13th, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Fun for the day includes; Inflatables and Mini Rides, Games, a Magician and other Hands on Activities. All Osage County Schools Are Invited, including pre-schools. School exhibits are also welcome in our fair. There is prize money and expense re-imbursement for those schools attending or exhibiting. There will be shade pavilions for spectators near the childrens activity area. Check the fair book or call for more information. 918-287-4170 or 918-440-0785.
The Junior Livestock show is scheduled for Saturday morning, the 14th, at 10:00. Livestock will be entered all day Wednesday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be released at 8:00 p.m. to allow for fairgoers to see the exhibits and enjoy the fair.
The MIDWEST RANCH HORSE ASSOCIATION SHOW will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, at the Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena. There will be competitions for Pee Wee, Youth, Novice, Intermediate, Junior Horse & Open Classes. Anyone Can Enter. Everyone Is Welcome. For more information, contact: Russell Powell @ 1-620-344-0487
Saturday, the 14th, there will be a Vintage Car Show beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 2:00 p.m. Car buffs from all over the area are invited to exhibit or just enjoy the old cars. This year, there will be ten categories for a variety of car types and car enthusiasts. Trophies and monetary awards will be given in each category.
Once again, on Saturday night of the fair, the Osage County Cattlemen’s Association will hold their Ranch Rodeo. It will also be held at the Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena. Teams from all over Osage County and Green Country will be showing off their ranch skills and having fun doing it. There will be food concessions and concessions selling ranch supplies and more. There are still spots available to sell merchandise. Plan to attend the OCCA Ranch Rodeo on Saturday, Sept 14th @ 6:00 p.m. For more information, to enter a team or concessions, contact: Tyler Thomas — 918-557-298
The Osage County Free Fair Board is working to grow and improve your county fair. This year, the Fair is “OVER THE TOP”.
GET INVOLVED! This is OUR FAIR. If you would like to volunteer, have questions about the events, entering exhibits or booth spaces, please call: 918-287-4170 or 918-440-0785.
