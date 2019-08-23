Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, August 16, 2019, through Thursday, August 22, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
8.16
Brian Christopher Johnson, of Sand Springs. Domestic assault and battery.
Joel Ray Roach, of Avant. Driving without a license. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Derek Anthony Parks, of Pawhuska. Serving 50 of 50 weekends.
Jacob Tyler Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Burglary second degree. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Courtney Carol Ives, of Pawnee. Osage Nation Charges only.
Matthew Ray Truitt, of Pawhuska. Serving 5 of 15 weekends.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahloquah. Serving 10 of 20 weekends.
John Thomas Malone, of Pawhuska. Serving 3 of 10 weekends.
Annew Timothy Arney, of Sand Springs. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Speeding.
John Patrick Thomas, of Sand Springs. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
8.17
Dennis Lowain Tull, of Cushing. Driving while impaired. Improper passing – unsafe place.
8.18
Justin Lewis Roach, of Osage. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
8.19
Saundra Ann Ruggles, of Avant. Hold for McIntosh County.
Jose Wayne Herrera, of Ponca City. Failure to keep right. Failure to maintain security. Escape from county jail. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of pseudoephedrine by a registers methamphetamine offender.
Donnie Ray Maltby, of Avant. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Altering a license plate, certificate of title or registration certificate. Petit larceny. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Child endangerment. Causing, aiding or encouraging a minor to commit a drug related crime.
Cara Diane Carroll-Seals, of Ponca City. Possession of paraphernalia. Outraging public decency.
James Thomas Edward, of Pawhuska. Possession of other forged instrument. Forgery II/Forgery III. Entering a structure with intent to commit a crime/breaking and entering. Possession of a controlled substance. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Petit larceny. First degree burglary. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Mistreating a police dog or horse. Possession of a controlled substance. Assault with intent to commit a felony.
8.20
Maleik Semaj Farr, of Pawhuska. Burglary second degree. Entering a structure with intent to commit a crime/breaking and entering. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication. Petit larceny.
James Edward Lee III, of Avant. Burglary in the third degree. Public intoxication. Second degree robbery.
Ezzie R. Stanley, of Gallaway, TN. Failure to maintain security. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Lee Wood, of Tulsa. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of contraband by an inmate.
Charles Delray Jones, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.
Shawn Simpson, of Tulsa. Burglary first degree.
Travis Leon Anderson, of Owasso. Burglary second degree. Possession of a firearm with altered ID during the commission of a felony. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Possession of stolen property. Possession of paraphernalia. Burglary second degree. Conspiracy.
Kylee Ann Mazac, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer. Dumping trash on public or private property.
Alexi Nicole Tumey, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Hayden Anthony Gibson, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation. Possession of a controlled substance. Trespassing after being forbidden. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail.
8.21
Mark Lance Thomas, of Bartlesville. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Michael James Berg aka Ried, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication.
Tisha Marie Troglin, of Skiatook. Court sanctioned ordered to serve 3 days.
Ashley Jo Tate, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Reckless driving.
Britni Darlene Tisdale-Krushe, of Pawhuska. Hold for Osage Nation.
Anais Longoria, of Ponca City. Obstructing an officer. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
8.22
Ross King Bowman, of Fairfax. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance.
Rachel Lynn Brewer, of Bartlesville. Assault and battery.
Danny Dwayne Hill, of Barnsdall. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Troy Dean Arnce, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Public intoxication.
Hunter Jay Edward Burnett, of Barnsdall. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.