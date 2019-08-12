Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from TFriday, August 2, 2019, through Thursday, August 8, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
8.2
Stevey Ray Herren, of Pawhuska. Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act – felony. Endeavors or conspires to deliver, manufacture or possess controlled dangerous substances. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Courtney Michelle Linville, of Pawhuska. Child neglect.
Beau Adam Biggoose, of Ponca City. Aggravated assault and battery. Public intoxication. Transporting an open container of beer.
Nathan Arthur Cole, of Sand Springs. Public intoxication.
Elizabeth Paige Hadlock, of Fairfax. Petit larceny. Possession of stolen property.
Tyler Duane Chapman, of Skiatook. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Failure to wear a seat belt. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license. DUI – driver under 21 – intoxicating substance. Assault and battery. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Speeding.
Phammie Bluebird, of Stillwater. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Derek Anthony Parks, of Pawhuska. Serving 48 of 50 weekends.
Matthew Ray Truitt, of Pawhuska. Serving 3 of 15 weekends.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving 9 of 20 weekends.
John Thomas Malone, of Pawhuska. Serving 1 of 10 weekends.
Alesa Faith McCLure, of Oklahoma City. Serving 5 of 5 weekends.
Jordan Lee Townley, of Barnsdall. Speeding. Driving without a license.
Brenda Lee Whinery, of Avant. Public intoxication. Trespassing after being forbidden. Carrying a weapon drugs or alcohol into jail.
8.3
Hunter Jay Edward Burnett, of Barnsdall. Domestic assault and battery. Public intoxication.
8.4
Brice Riley Irving, of Skiatook. Failure to keep right. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
8.5
Justin Allen Lytle, of Fairfax Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
Brittany Nisha Turney, of Bartlesville. Burglary second degree.
Farhan Ahmed, of Tulsa. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
8.6
Kaleb Peter Williams, of Pawhuska. Child abuse by injury.
Latisha G. Wiggins, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery. Child endangerment.
Galen Nyle Lester, of Sand Springs. Public intoxication. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Derrick Lashaw Johnson, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree. Resisting an executive officer.
Jessica Nicole Fisher, of Pawhuska. Trespassing after being forbidden. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail.
8.7
Timothy Wayne Briggs, of Bartlesville. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Terry Lamont Robertson aka Sparks, of Hominy. Selling or delivering paraphernalia. Distribution of a controlled substance within 2000 feet of a school or park.
Jessica Marie Hipp, of Hominy. Hold for Pawnee County.
8.8
Kevin Lee Hilton, of Tulsa. Grand larceny.
Trenton Storm Higgins, of Hominy. Possession of a controlled substance. Defective vehicle. Possession of paraphernalia.
Kenneth Neil McGuire, of Prue. Domestic assault and battery.
Elizhah D. Florence, of Pawhuska. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
David Wesley Wood, of Claremore. Burglary second degree.
Darren Lyn Summar, of Sand Springs. Burglary second degree.
Tyler Ryan Salyer, of Skiatook. Failuer to wear a seat belt. Burglary second degree.
Danielle Nicole Roush, of Sperry. Grand larceny.
Emily Diane Cooper, of Skiatook. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
John Michael Vansingel, of Collinsville. Possession of paraphernalia. Speeding. Removing the license plate from a vehicle. Failure to display headlights.
Richard W. Woods, of Pawhuska. Possession of paraphernalia.