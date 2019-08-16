Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, August 9, 2019, through Thursday, August 15, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
8.9
Ahmed Sammeul Vicchio, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance.
Nitza Mendoza, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance.
Josh William Strom, of Pawhuka. Operating a go-cart or golf-cart on a highway. Public intoxication. Larcent of a motor vehicle. Burglary second degree. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of stolen property.
Christopher Dewayne Bassett, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication.
Derek Anthony Parks, of Pawhuska. Serving 49 of 50 weekends.
Matthew Ray Truitt, of Pawhuska. Serving 4 of 15 weekends.
John Thomas Malone, of Pawhuska. Serving 2 of 10 weekends.
8.10
Charles Daniel Chaney, of Avant. Child abuse by injury. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Peter Thomas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Possession of stolen property. Burglary second degree. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of paraphernalia.
8.11
Lee Eric Drapp, of Ponca City. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Transporting an open container of beer.
Matthew Garrett McKown, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery.
Otis G. Buck. Osage Nation charge of public intoxication.
Abby Nicole Nolen, of Sperry. Speeding. Aggravated DUI.
Cheryl Schram, of Shidler. Child neglect.
Christopher W. Hahn, of Pawhuska. Burglary first degree. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of paraphernalia. Carrying weapons. Possession of a controlled substance. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Attempting to elude officers. Failure to stop at a red light. Driving without a license. Defective vehicle.
Charles Dean Dipman, of Pawhuska. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of stolen property. Cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance. Tampering with security equipment. Possession of paraphernalia. Leaving a carcass in a well, spring or pond. Violation of the Clean Air Act. Dumping trash on public or private property. Littering on a highway. Domestic assault and battery. Pointing a firearm. Protective order violation.
8.12
Jeffrey Russell Soloman, of Skiatook. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Assault with intent to kill. Possession of stolen property. False declaration of ownership in a pawn shop over $1,000. Larceny from a house. Possession of a controlled substance.
8.13
Shan L. Robinson, of Prue. Misdemeanor value false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Jessy Dalton Yeahquo, of Crescent. Assault and battery. Disrupting, preventing or interrupting an emergency telephone call. Burglary first degree.
Allen Ray Easter, of Ponca City. Facilitating sexual conduct with a minor. Rape second degree.
Tracy Marie Busch, of Pawhuska. No valid driver’s license. Failure to maintain security. Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Obstructing an officer.
Jeffrey Dale Rowe, of Ponca City. Grand larceny.
Carley CarolAnn Crown, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery. Public intoxication.
Jake Allen Wilcoxson, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
William Anthony White, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
8.14
Marcus Vaughn Mooney, of Cleveland. Driving without a license. Bicycle rider failing to obey traffic laws. Obstructing an officer. Manufacturing a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance. No valid driver’s license. Failure to maintain security.
Samantha Lee Tapp, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery. Misdemeanor value false pretenses/bogus check/con game. Protective order violation.
Leslie Rene Jump, of Ponca City. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security.
Tammy Lynn Bradley, of Pawhuska. Grand larceny from a house of vessel.
Randy Dale Thomas White, of Sand Springs. Public intoxication.
8.15
Rance Lane Walker, of Skiatook. Speeding. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Ashley Michelle Brownlee, of Skiatook. Drug court sanction. Ordered to serve 3 days.
Russell Travis Combs, of Barnsdall. Hold for Washington County.
Paul David Calhoun, of Bartlesville. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.