Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, August 123, 2019, through Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
8.23
Deeann Marie Blackfox, Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Operating a motor vehicle in an unsafe condition. Endangering others while eluding police.
Heather Lee Muniz, of Sand Springs. Driving without a license.
Lukas Ryan Hunt, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Possession of paraphernalia. Resisting an executive officer. Obstructing an officer. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Petit larceny.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving 11 of 20 weekends.
8.24
David Ray Bowman, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to maintain security. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license.
Corrie Lynn Spears, of Sapulpa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Luis David Martinez-Perez, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Improper passing – unsafe place.
Jarred Nicholas Croft, of Ponca City. Identity theft. Possession of stolen property. Forgery II/Forgery III. Driving without a license. Hold for Nowata County.
Thomas Matthew Reyes, of Skiatook. Improper tail lamps. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Nelson Anthony Aristy, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Christian Star Riddle, of Hominy. Cruelty to animals.
Nabor Garza Solis, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Failure to maintain security. Unsafe lane use. Transporting an open container of liquor.
Cheryl Ann Clemmer, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Gerardo Becerra-Gaytan, DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of beer.
8.25
Sarah Ann Shell, of Ponca City. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession or use of a lost credit card.
Matthew Ivan Driscoll, of Osage. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication.
8.26
Paige Lee Ferguson, of Ponca City. Larceny of lost property.
Charles Brandon Crabtree, of Moerland, OK. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Jefferson Davis, of Sapulpa. Hold for Jackson County Missouri.
Matthew John White, of Tulsa. Robbery or attempted with a dangerous weapon. Kidnapping.
Cylenia Rhea Clark, of Marland. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
Curtis Johnson, of Skiatook. Omitting to provide for a child.
Sara Jane Brackett, of Fairfax. DUI.
8.27
Steve Alfred Bales, of Tulsa. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Possession of a controlled substance.
Susanna Grace Riley, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication.
Dakota Myles Funmaker, of Wisconsin Dells, WI. Hold for tribal charges. Public intoxication.
Robert Allen Pendry, of Beggs. Public intoxication. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Shad William Luna, of Pawhuska. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of paraphernalia. Cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, park or in the presence of a child under 12. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication. Entering a structure with intent to commit a crime/breaking and entering.
Dustin Wayne Roach, of Fairfax. Domestic assault and battery.
Michael Garrett Burk, of Skiatook. Engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses. Use of forged, revoked or stolen credit card. Violation of the Oklahoma Computer crimes act – felony.
Justin Travis Auten, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Distribution of a controlled substance within 2000 feet of a school or park. Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, park or in the presence of a child under 12. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication. Domestic assault and battery. Burglary in the first degree. Burglary second degree. Possession of stolen property.
Tailor Wood, of Wynona. Misdemeanor value false pretenses/bogus check/con game. Embezzlement of property.
Brooklyn Cheyenne Cochran, of Skiatook. Grand larceny. Bringing contraband into jail.
Richard L. Watson, of Hominy. Domestic assault and battery.
Ezra Kevin Lewis, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Savanna Rayne Darland, of Sand Springs. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
Willie Charles Holt, of Tulsa. Sentenced to 90 days OCJ.
Terrance Lucas Cottingham, of Bartlesville. Burglary second degree. Use of a forged, revoked or stolen credit card. Conspiracy. Possession of stolen property.