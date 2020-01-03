Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Tuesday, December 24, 2019, through Thursday, January 2, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
12.24
Catherine Nichole Hall, of Wynona. Hold for Washington County.
Doyle Clint Honeycutt, of Hartshorne. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license.
George S. Nix, of Sapulpa. Failure to maintain security. Driving while impaired. Driving without a license.
Oretha Henley, of Midwest City. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more.
Logan Taylor Owens, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
12.25
Amber Rose Scharnhorst, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer. Obstructing an officer.
12.26
Andrew Dillon Hare, of Skiatook. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Burglary first degree. Obstructing an officer. Outraging public decency.
Justin James Young, of Cleveland. Conspiracy. Grand larceny.
12.27
Christopher Adam Drulia, of Ponca City. Public intoxication.
Shana Bryn Woodring, of Tulsa. Obstructing an officer. Child endangerment.
Lora Leigh McGraw-Young, of Blackwell. Serving 5 of 25 weekends.
Aaron Kyle Chavis, of Tulsa. Improper tail lamps. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance.
12.28
Mariah Nicole Brady, of Hominy. Hold for Cherokee County.
Lacy M. Combs, of Fairfax. Protective order violation.
Daniel James Owens, of Barnsdall. DUI: Driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Obstructing an officer. Bail jumping. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to maintain security. Violation of driver’s license restrictions. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
12.29
Scott Lynn Mangrum, of Ponca City. Public intoxication.
Casey Scott Mangrum, of Newkirk. Public intoxication.
Hallie Xandrea Faith Bronson, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Selling or furnishing alcohol to a minor.
12.30
Chance Hahn, of Pawhuska. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Attempting to elude officers. Failure to stop at a red light. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Anthony Lee Adams, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Lacey Dawn Sponsler, of Pawhuska. Assault with intent to commit a felony.
Brandon Michael Rine. Distribution of a controlled substance. Possession with intent. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of contraband by an inmate. DUI – driver under 21 – alcohol and an intoxicating substance. Driving without a license.
Larry Justin Doba, of Watts. Domestic assault and battery.
Alan Lee Moore, of Barnsdall. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Brandy Lee Smith, of Skiatook. Possession of paraphernalia.
12.31
Billy Judd Max Magee Anderson. Hold for Stephens County.
Elizabeth Dawn Brown, of Tulsa. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Matthew Ivan Driscoll, of Osage. Possession of a controlled substance. Hold for Pawhuska.
Danna Louise Cunningham AKA Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.
Sugar Ray Griffin, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.
1.1
Tyson Brady Lester. Hold for Tulsa County.
Boen Deibler, of Ponca City. DUI – driver under 21 – alcohol.
Jacki Nicole Thornburg, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Child neglect. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Escape from arrest or detention for a felony. Public intoxication.
Dorison Dangelo Taylor, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery.
1.2
Landon Wayne Christensen, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Disrupting, preventing, interrupting an emergency telephone call.
Dakota Allen Schaeffer, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Disturbing the peace.
Andrew Dreadfulwater III, of Skiatook. Tribal charges only. Failure to wear a seat belt. Driving without a license.
Joseph Don Barnes, of Bartlesville. Domestic assault and battery.
Dewayne Ray Etzkorn, of Sand Springs. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license.
James Lee Wescott, of Muskogee. First degree robbery.