Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, December 13, 2019, through Thursday, December 19, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
12.13
Rebecca Ann Conner, of Bartlesville. Hold for Washington County.
Ulysses Perez, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery.
Bobby Joe Huddleston. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication.
William Joseph Hyslop, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance.
Alicia Ann Reed, of Hominy. False impersonation.
Lora Leigh McGraw-Young, of Blackwell. Serving 3 of 26 weekends.
Anthony Cole Timmons, of Jennings. Possession of a controlled substance.
12.14
Sammy Wayne Cass, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.
12.16
Michael Allen May, of Prue. Resisting an executive office. Public intoxication.
Noah Ray Ellis, of Pawhuska. Deprived docket. Failure to register as a sex offender. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Protective order violation. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail.
Jaumon Mondell Okyere, of Bartlesville. Possession of paraphernalia.
Ryan Travis O’Hara, of Ponca City. Assault and battery on a police officer. Obstructing an officer. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of paraphernalia.
Gary Neil Brown, of Sperry. Public intoxication.
12.17
Francisco Munoz-Ortiz, of Vinita. Sexual battery. Outraging public decency.
Patrick Lee Walker, of Luther. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Obstructing an officer. Speeding. Attempting to elude officers.
Darrell James Wildcat, of Pawhuska. Sexual battery.
Christopher Lee Ritter, of Tulsa. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Paul Ames, of Prue. Drug court sanction. Serving 2 of 6 weekends.
Thomas Edward Quinton, of Skiatook. Driving without a license.
Lester Eugene Moore, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Protective order violation.
12.18
Samuel Drake Armentor, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Operating a motor vehicle in an unsafe condition. Trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more. Selling or delivering paraphernalia.
Brandon Lee Griffin, of Prue. Protective order violation.
Gino Storm Bevard, of Hominy. Driving without a license.
Nicklaus Blaine Perryman, of Pawhuska. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Logan Riley Horn, of Pawhuska. Aggravated assault and battery.
Brian Phillips, of Glenpool. Possession of a controlled substance. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license. Operating a motor vehicle without a license. Failure to report an address change to DPS. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Kyle Hodges, of Carnegie. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Defective vehicle.
12.19
Michael Willis Buchanan, of Enid. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of stolen property.
Randi Michelle Youngblood, of Nowata. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Distribution of a synthetic controlled substance.
Terrance Lucas Cottingham, of Bartlesville. Using a forged, revoked or stolen credit card. Conspiracy. Burglary second degree. Possession of stolen property.
Lindsey Elizabeth Oliver, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Failure to wear a seat belt. Failure to dim headlights.
Samuel Keith Bradley, of Prue. Leaving the scene of an accident with a damaged fixture. Failure to maintain security. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Tiffany Diana Hill, of Oklahoma City. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Conspiracy.