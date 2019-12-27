Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, December 20, 2019, through Monday, December 23, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
12.20
Ralph Wesley Crank of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Shelby Dean Widowski, of Skiatook. Failure to signal on turning. Driving without a license. Domestic abuse with a prior pattern of physical abuse. Child abuse by injury.
Jeremiah Rabon Meadows, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia.
Jonathan Michael Mead, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Dijion Mastin, of Tulsa. Burglary first degree. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Hunter Dean McGregor, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance.
Lora Leigh McGraw-Young, of Blackwell. Serving 4 of 26 weekends.
12.21
Kimberly Leigh Kitchens, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Compulsory Education Act.
12.22
Jarayh Terrel Florence, of Pawhuska. Driving without a license. Failure to display headlights.
12.23
Lloyd Wane Grogan, of Fairfax. Hold for Payne County.
Melissa Christie Shook, of Ponca City. Possession of a controlled substance.
George S. Nix, of Sapulpa. Driving while impaired. Driving without a license.
Shaniece Lanae Peterson, of Pawhuska. Failure to signal on turning. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Robert Lee Wise, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Leaving the scene of an accident with a damaged fixture.