Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, December 6, 2019, through Thursday, December 12, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
12.6
Christopher Dewayne Bassett, of Barnsdall. Disturbing the peace. Public intoxication.
Charles Robert Bell, of Bartlesville. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Defective vehicle.
Pamela Kay Short, of Fairfax. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of a controlled substance.
Elizhah D. Florence, of Pawhuska. Hold for Washington County.
Galen Nyle Lester, of Sand Springs. Driving without a license.
Chelsea Rena Hatley, of Skiatook. Serving 5 of 5 weekends.
Lora Leigh McGraw-Young, of Blackwell. Serving 2 of 26 weekends.
Ahmed Sammuel Vicchio, of Tulsa. Cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of stolen property. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
12.7
Cody Jay Salyer, of Skiatook. Aggravated DUI. Reckless driving. Carrying firearms while under the influence.
Mary Parsons, of Pryor. Obstructing an officer.
Frank H. Vogler, of Barnsdall. Possession of stolen property.
12.8
Kevin Lee Hilton, of Tulsa. Altering or removing a VIN. Obstructing an officer. Failure to maintain security. Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Grand larceny.
12.9
Israel Andrew Tillery, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Jordan Malachi Tillery, of Skiatook. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Speeding.
Michael Shane Campbell. Hold for Rogers County. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Possession of contraband by an inmate.
Lauren Ciara Lane, of Bartlesville. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Alicia Faye Boyd, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance.
Amy Marie Cobbler AKA Rose, of Collinsville. Child neglect. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Possession of paraphernalia.
Michael John Knoll, of Tulsa. No valid driver’s license. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jermaine Shakel Parks. Possession of stolen property. No valid driver’s license.
12.10
Kyle Benjamin Vickers, of Tulsa. Hold for Payne County.
Tara Stone, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer. Possession of a controlled substance. Failure to maintain security. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license.
Curtis Lane Dillard, of Tulsa. Driving without a license.
12.11
Tyler Allen Eastman, of Tulsa.
Driving without a license. Transporting an open container of beer.
Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance.
Julia Renee Gurley, of Pawhuska. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of stolen property. Possession of paraphernalia. Cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance.
Jordan Tyler Mathis, of Skiatook. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a controlled substance. Altering a license plate, certificate of title, or registration certificate. Defective vehicle. Failure to wear a seat belt. Misdemeanor value false pretenses/bogus check/con game. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Liss Matthew Sneed, of McAlister. Obstructing an officer. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Cassidy Jean McENtire, of Burbank. Allowing domestic animals to run at large.
Dustin Wayne Honeycutt, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Gary Ronistal, of Hominy. Child abuse by injury.
12.12
Matthew Ivan Driscoll, of Osage. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication. Driving without a license.
Cecil C. Milam III, of Skiatook. Stalking. Protective order violation.
David Wayne Holcomb, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. DUI: second offense in 10 years. Unsafe lane use.
Bryan Lee Bishop, of Bartlesville. Trespassing after being forbidden.