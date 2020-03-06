Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, February 28, 2020, through Thursday, March 5, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
2.28
Pamela Sue Orey, of Victorville, CA. Possession of paraphernalia. Defective vehicle. Failure to signal on turning. Trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more.
Ashanti Mosley, of Tulsa. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Conspiracy.
Jacob Allen Millage, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of a controlled substance. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Possession of stolen property.
John Daniel Hughes, of Skiatook. Transporting an open container of liquor. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Unsafe lane use. Improper tail lamps. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Marlyshia Michelle Hill, of Tulsa. Pointing a firearm.
Danny Lee Horton, of Hominy. Burglary first degree.
Daniel Blake Calhoun, of Ponca City. Public intoxication.
Stoney Andrew Bowlin, of Bartlesville. Serving weekend 3 of 30.
Danny Ray Owens, of Pawhuska. Serving weekends.
Troy Edward Rheam, of Ponca City. Possession of paraphernalia. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Amber Rose Scharnhorst, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.
2.29
Omari Bruner. Driving without a license. Defective vehicle. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
Tamara Dawn Holmes, of Tulsa. Hold for Washington County.
Julius Levester Brown, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.
Matthew Ivan Driscoll, of Osage. Hold for Pawhuska PD.
3.1
Shawn O. Havens, of Skiatook. DUI: second felony offense. Driving without a license.
Sean McGuire. Public intoxication.
Eric James Durham, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Child neglect. Domestic assault and battery. Assault and battery. Public intoxication. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor. Resisting an executive officer. Obstructing an officer. Assault and battery on a police officer.
Bryan Lee Eugene Thurman, of Sapulpa. Serving weekends.
Amber Tess York, of Tulsa. Hold for Tulsa County. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail. Possession of a controlled substance.
Cherokee Lee Miller, of Sperry. Domestic assault and battery. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Protective order violation.
3.2
Michael Wade, of Sperry. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Defective vehicle. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Lauren Elizabeth Smith, of Cleveland. Speeding.
Bobby Gene Bechtol, of Hominy. Discharging firearms in a public place. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anthony Wayne Virden, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance.
Samuel Wilburt Warner, of Ponca City. Destroying removing, altering, covering or counterfeiting trim tag plates. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Driving without a license.
Danny Ray Owens, of Pawuska. Serving weekends.
Steven Dewayne Smith, of Dewey. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. False impersonation.
Cassandra Lynn Underwood, of Skiatook. Violation of driver’s license restrictions. Failure to maintain security. Possession of paraphernalia.
Kody Jack Howell, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication.
Chris Lee Streeter. Hold for Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.
3.3
Brenda Lee Whinery, of Avant. Public intoxication.
Jeffrey Wade Redburn, of Sand Springs. Petit larceny.
Joshua Adam Collins, of Skiatook. Compulsory Education Act.
Jeremiah Wayne Lewis, of Terlton. Driving without a license.
Jason Scott Woodall, of Skiatook. Serving weekends.
Caleb James Steeler, of Pawhuska. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Eric Raymond Bigamon, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance.
Hunter Martin Wattgney, of Sand Springs. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Grand larceny.
Aaron Jenkins. Public intoxication.
Lance Ray Mann, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Christopher Scott Shipman, of Bartlesville. Possession of a controlled substance.
Rodney Leon Hooks, of Tulsa. Failure to maintain security. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. No valid driver’s license.
Lewis Kenneth Randall Carter, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. False impersonation.
3.4
Danny Ray Owens, of Pawhuska. Release Wednesday.
Jadion C. Roubedeaux, of Ponca City. Hold for Osage Nation Police Department.
Travis Gene Turney, of Ralston. Public intoxication.
William James Gaulke, of Ponca City. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
Michael Shawn Thomas, of Hominy. Driving without a license.
Andrew Jackson Cody, of Hominy. Escape from doc or alternative incarceration. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication.
Justin Allen Lytle, of Fairfax. Driving without a license.
David Eugene Sawyer, of Ponca City. False impersonation.
Edgard Joel Alcala, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Operating a motor vehicle in an unsafe condition. Failure to signal on turning. Possession of stolen property. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Speeding.
Archie Lee Everhart. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication.
Ruben Orr, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of stolen property.
Cody Lee Laymon, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Possession of a controlled substance.
Landon Wayne Christensen, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Disrupting, preventing or interrupting an emergency telephone call. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Isaac Lowell Haga, of Pawnee. Hold for Pawnee County.
Robert Paul Ames, of Prue. Sanctioned to 10 days.
Tisha Marie Troglin, of Skiatook. Sanctioned to 5 days.
Erin Layne Runnels, of Ponca City. Child abuse by injury.
Jeramie Robert Starks, of Sperry. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Hold for Rogers County.
Charlie Lee Bethel, of Shidler. Facilitating sexual conduct with a minor. Illegal means of taking wildlife. Illegal transportation of wildlife. Petit larceny. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to maintain security. Defective vehicle. Failure to wear a seat belt. Failure to use a child restraint system under 8. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Child endangerment.
Patrick Lyons of Pawhuska. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Public intoxication.
3.5
Benjamin Jeffrey A. Gruhn. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer. Trespassing after being forbidden.
Tyra Dikia Whitaker, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery.
Kevin D. Paslay, of Skiatook. Disclosure of terms of bids.
Thomas Joe Teel, of Sperry. Embezzlement by a county or state officer.
Mark Allen Goodman, of Mannford. Speeding. Driving without a license.
Pamela Yvonne Fisher, of Shidler. Possession of a controlled substance. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Entering with the intent to steal copper.
Rachell Auten, of Skiatook. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Failure to maintain security.
Aaron Edmond Dean. Possession of stolen property. Conspiracy. Burglary second degree.