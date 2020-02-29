Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, February 21, 2020, through Thursday, February 27, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
2.21
Tony Maurice Holmes, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Speeding.
Maxwell William Hall, of Ponca City. Failure to stop at a red light. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Carrying a weapon, drugs, or alcohol into jail. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp. Resisting an executive officer. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Failure to signal on turning.
Jeffrey Martin Hillhouse, of Checotah. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance.
Caleb Eugene Browning, of Pawhuska. Hold for Kay County. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Burglary second degree. Possession of stolen property.
Alfred Nathaniel Jones, of Broken Arrow. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more.
Stoney Andrew Bowlin, of Bartlesville. Serving 2 of 30 weekends.
Albert Alan Lorentz, of Pawnee. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license.
Mildred Floyd, of Pawhuska. Serving 2 of 15 weekends.
2.22
Demarco Lamont McMann, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery. Obstruction of an investigation. Burglary first degree.
2.23
Jane Marie Sletto, of Skiatook. Aggravated DUI. Speeding.
Adam Mekko Washington, of Pawhuska. Transporting an open container of liquor. Public intoxication.
Joseph Warren Anderson, of Tonkawa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of liquor.
Logan Riley Horn, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.
2.24
Aaron Eugene Collins, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree.
Brenda Faye Benson, of Medford. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Rex Lloyd Trauernicht, of Skiatook. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Protective order violation. Driving without a license.
2.25
Teresa Lynn Auten, of Skiatook. Compulsory Education Act.
Clay Stevenson Wilson, of Pawhuska. Protective order violation.
Stephanie Renae McDonald, of Moore. Misdemeanor value false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Brian Kirk Baker, of Bartlesville. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Destroying, removing, altering, covering or counterfeiting trim tag plates.
Jenson Avril Grove, of Owasso. Burglary second degree.
Louise Raylee Helkenberg, of Bartlesville. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance.
Nichole L. Cooley. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Unsafe lane use.
Sarah Core, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Obstructing an officer.
2.26
Rodney Eugene Richardson. Hold for Creek County.
Lee William Rayl, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance.
Cody Tyler McPhail, of Skiatook. Sexual abuse of a child under 12.
Donald Eugene Knight, of Tulsa. False impersonation. Defective vehicle. Obstructing an officer. Driver’s license to be carried.
Patrick Wayne Thomas, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Mark Lloyd Bish. Hold for Washington County. Osage Nation tribal charges. First degree robbery. Leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. Attempting to elude officers. Driving without a license. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Jason Scott Woodall, of Skiatook. Serving weekends.
2.27
Jason Wayne Rowe, of Ponca City. Trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp. Directing planning, financing, managing or transferring drug proceeds. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to signal on turning.
Steven Dale Tarwater, of Haworth. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Failure to carry security verification. Failure to maintain security. Speeding. Failure to obey notice to appear.
Roy Leon Toland, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Amy Dawn Bratton AKA Stanley, of Tulsa. Possession of stolen property. Forgery II/Forgery III. Petit larceny. Forcible sodomy.
Zachary Wayne Tanksley, of Adair. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia. Speeding.
Stephen F. Stewart, of Skiatook. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Reckless conduct with a firearm.
Danny Ray Owens, of Pawhuska. Serving weekends.