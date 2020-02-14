Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, February 6, 2020, through Thursday, February 13, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
2.7
Josiah Aaron Cody, of Skiatook. Hold for Tulsa County.
Henry Allan Anderson, of Tonkawa. Obstructing an officer.
Vance Wayne Bodine, of Skiatook. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Terry Dian Fried, of Hominy. Obstructing an officer.
Jacob Brian Brown, of Barnsdall. Burglary second degree. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia.
2.8
Braden Douglas Best, of Skiatook. Improper passing – no passing zone. Possession of a controlled substance. DUI – driver under 21 – intoxicating substance.
Bryan Lee Bishop, of Bartlesville. Resisting an executive officer. Public intoxication. Trespassing after being forbidden.
Laura Jane Ward, of Skiatook. Neglecting a minor adjudicated delinquent.
2.9
Tiffany Dawn Franklin, of Sperry. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of stolen property. Public intoxication.
Bryan Lee Eugene Thurman, of Sapulpa. Serving weekends.
2.10
William Dale Abrams, of Pawhuska. Driving without a license. Failure to keep right. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Haliey Jean Daniels, of Bixby. Driving without a license. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Summer Rae Radford, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Compulsory Education Act. Entering a structure with intent to commit a crime/breaking and entering. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Nathan Jon Phillips, of Claremore. Omitting to provide for a child.
Nolan Gilland Osten, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Hunter Dean McGregor, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance.
Allison Leigh Hicks, of Tulsa. Possession of stolen property. Driving without a license.
Michael Gene Harrison, of Bartlesville. Two or more false or bogus checks.
Timmy Lee Goedecke, of Kansas. Fugitive from justice.
Thomas Edward Quinton, of Skiatook. Failure to wear a seat belt. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security.
Jedediah William Creel, of Biloxi, MS. DUI: second felony offense.
2.11
Olen Edwards Brackett, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Improper passing – unsafe place. Defective vehicle. DUI: third or subsequent felony offense.
Owen Taylor Spiva, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Assault and battery on a police officer. Trespassing after being forbidden. Resisting an executive officer. Public intoxication. Possession of paraphernalia.
Forrest James Maroutsos, of Bartlesville. Burglary second degree.
Melissa Klomp, of Ponca City. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Escape from arrest or detention for a felony. Conspiracy to commit a felony.
Travis Duane Cells, of Ponca City. Domestic assault and battery.
2.12
Ashley Paige Velazquez, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Speeding.
Andy Chase Russell, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Domestic assault and battery.
Nathanael Dean Swagger, of Cushing. Driving without a license. Altering a license place, certificate of title or registration certificate. Possession of a controlled substance. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
Peter Thomas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Hallie Lynn Biggs, of Cleveland. Speeding. Driving without a license.
Shawn Jammieson Alltop, of Barnsdall. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Joel Ray Roach, of Avant. Defective vehicle.
Michael James Berg aka Reid, of Tulsa. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication.
2.13
Desiree A. Crawford, of Nowata. Obstructing an officer.
Jason Brock Carter, of Pawhuska. Assault in the first degree. Burglary first degree.
Darin Shawn Langley, of Fairax. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Dillon Cain Carter, of Coffeyville, KS. Burglary first degree. Larceny. Assault in the first degree. Dangerous drug offense.
Ricky Ramiez Valdez, of Pawhuska. Cruelty to animals.
Jeffrey Alan Walker, of Prue. Hold for Oklahoma County.