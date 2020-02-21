Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, February 14, 2020, through Thursday, February 20, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
2.14
Dale Wayne Hargrave, of Collinsville. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license. Improper passing – no passing zone. Unsafe lane use. Disconnecting an ignition interlock device.
Stoney Andrew Bowlin, of Bartlesville. Serving weekend 1 of 30.
2.15
Billie Jo Tilley, of Tulsa. Hold for Pawnee County.
Tyeler Lagunas, of Bartlesville. Speeding. Driving without a license. Fugitive from justice.
Bryan Lee Bishop, of Bartlesville. Public intoxication. Trespassing after being forbidden.
Wesley Gaines, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.
2.16
Cory James Hancock, of Sperry. Domestic assault and battery.
Dustin Tyler Austin, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jurnee Tegan Douglas, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Taylor Leeann Horn-Lowrey, of Pawhuska. Driving without a license.
Alegand Baxter. Domestic assault and battery. Obstructing an officer. Hold for Tulsa County.
Tasha Marie Titsworth, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree.
2.17
Duane Joseph Palmer, of Tahlequah. Domestic assault and battery. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Resisting an executive officer. Public intoxication. Eluding a police officer.
2.18
Danny Ray Russell, of Broken Arrow. Hold for Wagoner County.
Gary Wayne Barlow, of Tulsa. Fugitive from justice.
Leroy Trudell Hooks, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Christian Lane Loyd Birmingham, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree. Grand larceny.
Cynthia Marie Fish, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Failure to keep right. Failure to wear a seat belt. Child endangerment. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of contraband by an inmate.
Michael Alan Phillips, of Sperry. Cruelty to animals.
Jaqulyn Christine Karr, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail. Outraging public decency.
Connie Sue Knight, of Pryor. Conspiracy. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail. Hold for Mayes County.
Paula Mae Aliya, of Tahlequah. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jodi Lynn David, of Canadian. Possession of stolen property. Possession of paraphernalia. Transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Manufacturing a controlled substance.
Stephanie Elaine Zachary, of Bartlesville. False reporting of a crime.
Buddy Ray Shipley, of Tulsa. Second degree robbery. Domestic assault and battery.
2.19
Joseph Lawrence Wheeler, of Hominy. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage. Reckless driving.
Bruce Alan Bugg, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.
Chivano Jason Dean, of Skiatook. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
2.20
Erin Michelle Richardson, of Collinsville. Aggravated DUI. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Andrew Regal, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. DUI. Eluding a police officer. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Driving without a license.
Debrent Reynolds, of Tulsa. Fugitive from justice.
Antwone Lemar Banks. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Threatening to perform an act of violence.