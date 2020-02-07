Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, January 31, 2020, through Thursday, February 6, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
1.31
Katherine Guadalupe Guarado-Dominguez. Possession of a controlled substance.
Juan Louis Guerra. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license.
Angela Dawn Peugh, of Pawhuska. Possession of paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication.
Vidar Cameron Boe, of Pawhuska. Driving without a license. Speeding. Failure to maintain security.
Michael L. Whitesell, of Skiatook. Falsely procuring another’s signature. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Misty Rae Whitesell, of Shidler. Accessory to a felony punishable by 4 years or more. Body attachment.
Ebony McBride, of Hominy. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of a controlled substance. Maintaining a place for keeping or selling a controlled substance. Prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee. Public intoxication.
Mildred Floyd, of Pawhuska. Serving 1 of 15 weekends.
Lora Leigh McGraw-Young, of Blackwell. Serving 9 of 25 weekends.
Jeffrey Scott Garrison, of Hominy. First degree murder.
2.1
Brenton Michael Clark. Disrupting, preventing, interrupting an emergency telephone call. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Johnathan Tecumseh Stephen Sweet, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Grand larceny. Burglary second degree.
Tykwan Shaquil Flowers, of Pawhuska. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Distribution of a counterfeit controlled substance, possession with intent. Failure to appear. Failure to wear a seat belt.
2.2
Bryan Lee Eugene Thurman, of Sapulpa. Possession of a tobacco product in jail or prison.
Robert James Schaefer, of Osage. Hold for Pawnee County.
Matthew Wayne Eshelman, of Cleveland. Driver’s license to be carried. Carrying weapons. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to maintain security. Possession of a controlled substance. Failure to maintain security.
2.3
Esther Mae Layland, of Levelland, TX. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Alexander Lane Williamson. Public intoxication. Burglary first degree.
2.4
Olivia Katlyn Moss, of Lawton. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of contraband by an inmate.
Lacey Dawn Sponsor, of Pawhuska. Assault with intent to commit a felony.
Charles Leon Boggs, of Pawhuska. Misdemeanor value false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Melissa Daniel Cole, of Bartlesville. Obstructing an officer. Trespassing after being forbidden.
Trenton Heath Johnson, of Medicine Lodge, KS. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
John McGlasson. Public intoxication.
Jeremy Beardon, of Ponca City. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license.
Nathan Daniel Catlett, of Skiatook. Obtaining money, property or signature under false pretenses. Promulgate false security verification. Domestic assault and battery. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Defective vehicle. Possession of stolen property. Burglary second degree. Grand larceny.
Paul David Calhoun, of Bartlesville. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
2.5
Braden Cole Cherry, of Owasso. Possession of a controlled substance. Defective vehicle. Driving without headlights.
Ronald Jacobs, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Protective order violation. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
2.6
Kaycee Michelle Nimmo, of Ponca City. Possession of paraphernalia.