Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, January 17, 2020, through Thursday, January 23, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
1.17
Joseph Roger Lynn, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery.
Richard Benjamin Bay, Public intoxication.
Jacey E. Lookout, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Timothy James Miles, of Pawhuska. DOC inmate here on writ.
Quintell Warner Love, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Speeding. Throwing litter from a vehicle.
Jerely Dylan Rowe, of Fairfax. Burglary second degree. Domestic assault and battery. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Disrupting, preventing or interrupting an emergency telephone call. Theft of a controlled substance.
Michael Leroy Woodford, of Ralston. Serving 3 of 4 weekends.
Dalton Logan Wilson Sullivan, of Hominy. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
Louis Carlos Perales, of Bartlesville. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Unsafe lane use. Hold for Washington County.
Randa R. Rhompson, of Skiatook. Use of a forged, revoked or stolen credit card.
Lora Leigh McGraw-Young, of Blackwell. Serving 7 of 25 weekends.
Brian Ray Grigg, of Dewey. Serving 2 of 2 weekends.
Dakota Glenn Welch, of Sand Springs. Child endangerment. Speeding. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance. No valid driver’s license. Failure to wear a seat belt.
1.18
Mitchell Ray Matthews, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. DUI: second offense in 10 years.
Colton Wayne Roach, of Avant. Obtaining money, property or signature under false pretenses.
1.19
Public intoxication, Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication. Trespassing after being forbidden. Causing, aiding or encouraging a minor to commit a drug related crime.
Aleshia Cyrese Henderson, of Tulsa. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Kimberly Dawn Hunt, of Tulsa. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Steven Bradley Bears. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Kenneth Dwaine Jones, of Tulsa. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Damarius Davaughn Daniels, of Tulsa. Obstructing an officer. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Falisha Charlene Garroutte, of Ponca City. Driving without a license.
1.20
Magen Nicole Hayes, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Failure to maintain security.
Jason Lee Dickson, of Bartlesville. Driving without a license. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
1.21
Chelsy Paige Haines, of Ponca City. Speeding. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance.
Jeffery Douglas Smith, of Tulsa. Driving without a license.
Robert Paul Ames, of Prue. Serving weekend 5 of 6.
Everett Ray Spencer, of Pawhuska. Omitting to provide for a child. Grand larceny. Possession of stolen property. Violation of the Home Repair Fraud Act.
Dale Lynn Jackson, of Hominy. Public intoxication.
Jericho Bond, of Cleveland. Burglary second degree. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Possession of stolen property. Conspiracy. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Deondra Alphonso Shelby, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Richard Matthew Poulis, of Higden, AR. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more.
Qawe Lashel McKinley, of Oklahoma City. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
John B. Hodson, of Edmond. Two or more false or bogus checks.
Charles Daniel Chaney, of Avant. Burglary second degree. Possession of paraphernalia.
Leora Lanette Weeden, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Speeding.
Leon Micheals Burgett, of Carter Lake, IA. Public intoxication.
1.22
Brooklyn Cheyenne Cochran, of Bartlesville. Burglary second degree.
Pamela Yvonne Barber, Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Joshua Dwayne Watson, of Broken Arrow. Hold for Wagoner County.
Stoney Andrew Bowlin, of Bartlesville. Burglary first degree. First degree. First degree murder. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Jeremy Wayne Asher, of Inola. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Driving without a license.
Randy Lee Walker, of Hominy. Failure to wear a seat belt. False impersonation. Domestic assault and battery.
1.23
Theresa Lynn Harvey, Hold for Kay County. Obstructing an officer.
Thomas Edward Spears, of Dewar. Trafficking in amphetamine 20 grams or more. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Defective vehicle. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of stolen property.
Jessica Marie Hipp, of Hominy. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance. Violations of driver’s license restrictions.
Tracy Christina Sade, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Transporting an open container of liquor. Failure to use a child restraint system under 8. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Domestic assault and battery. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Transporting an open container of beer. Failure to signal on turning. Obstructing an officer.
Shannen Cornelius, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.
Billy Charles Bedsworth, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Non-compliance with Oklahoma Insurance Code. Altering a license plate, certificate of title or registration certificate. Forger II/Forgery III. Burglary second degree. Possession of stolen property.
Kristen Kay Pearson, of Catoosa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Thomas Eugene Grapes, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Speeding.