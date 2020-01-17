Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Wednesday, January 8, 2020, through Thursday, January 16, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
1.8
Mark Christopher Rice, of Shidler. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an executive officer. Protective order violation.
Gavino Serrano, Grand larceny. Burglary second degree.
Lyle Joseph Howard, of Ponca City. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Conspiracy against the state. Embezzlement of property.
Walter Jones Allen, of Tulsa. Aggravated DUI. Driving without a license. Transporting an open container of liquor. Failure to maintain security. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Randolf Saul, of Broken Arrow. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Michael Huey Wolfvoice, of Fairfax. Domestic assault and battery.
Charles Sanders Boaz, of Tulsa. First degree murder.
Cody Alan Belair, of Pawhuska. Hold for Latimer County.
Melissa Dawn Blalock, of Skiatook. Sentenced to 5 days in Osage County Jail.
1.9
David Joseph Auten, of Hominy. Possession of a controlled substance.
Alyson Terry Hall, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Aaron Michael Struble, of Ponca City. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance. Unsafe lane use. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Driving without a license.
Michael Wayne Stokes, of Tulsa. Hold for Okmulgee County.
Ty Ray Hall, of Oklahoma City. Burglary second degree.
1.10
Jerry Burris, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail. Intersection violation – stop or yield. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance. Transporting an open container of liquor. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a controlled substance.
Aaron Michael Struble, of Ponca City. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication. Unsafe lane use. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
Elizhah D. Florence, of Pawhuska. Assault with intent to commit a felony. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Nicholas Andrew Jacobs, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication. Possession of paraphernalia. Petit larceny. Trespassing after being forbidden.
Adam Odell Mitts, of Pawhuska. Okmulgee County T.T.
Christina Elizabeth Hoehne. Felony value false pretense/bogus check/con game. Possession of stolen property.
Anthony Raynell Moore, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Randa R. Thompson, of Skiatook. Serving 1 of 20 weekends.
Michael Leroy Woodford, of Ralston. Serving 2 of 4 weekends.
1.11
Dexter Bernard Ruffin, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Possession of stolen property.
Lisa Nicole Chance, of Enid. Public intoxication.
Rafael Alfonso Johns, of Sand Springs. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Roy Leon Johnson III, of Boley. Driving without a license. Failure to yield to an emergency vessel. Defective brakes. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of burglary tools by a convicted burglar.
1.12
Bryan Lee Eugene Thurman, of Sapulpa. Possession of a tobacco product in jail or prison.
1.13
Jimmy Joe Roemer, of Sperry. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Kidnapping. Aggravated assault and battery. Driving without a license. Defective vehicle.
Rusty Lee Burkhalter, of Oologah. Public intoxication. Grand larceny. Failure to register as a sex offender.
Spencer Joe Cuccaro, of Ponca City. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Unlawful use of a police radio.
1.14
Christopher Mark Cooley, of Skiatook. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Paul Eugene Foster, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Uttering forged instruments.
Chester Andrew Radcliff. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Improper display of flashing red or blue light. Violation of driver’s license restrictions. Defective vehicle. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
Brent Mikott Sloan, of Sand Springs. Possession of stolen property.
William Brian Hood, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance.
Aaron Randall Rudolph, of Sand Springs. First degree robbery. Burglary second degree. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
1.15
Dakota Tallchief Lemon, of Fairfax. Driving without a license.
Michael Eugene Jackson. Improper turning at an intersection. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Driving without a license. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Conspiracy to commit a felony.
Christina Michelle Ketchum, of Tulsa. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Timmothy Robert Carse, of Bartlesville. DUI: second offense in 10 years. Transporting an open container of liquor. Resisting an executive officer.
Marcus Modesta Buck, of Hominy. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Shawna Jo Kiser, of Barnsdall. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Assault and battery. Burglary first degree.
1.16
Ashley Nicole Gill, of Stillwater. Hold for Drumright PD.
Brooklyn Cheyenne Cochran, of Skiatook. Burglary second degree.
Quante Dejuan Oden, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. Speeding.
Megan Taylor Bohannon, of Bartlesville. Driving without a license. Speeding. Failure to maintain security.
Devin Blackfeet, of Bartlesville. Hold for Washington County.