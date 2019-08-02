Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Thursday, July 26, 2019, through Thursday, August 1, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.26
James Ryan Ashlock, of Hugo, CO. Public intoxication.
Zhana McNiel, of Tulsa. Resisting an executive officer. Domestic assault and battery.
Caleb Eugene Browning, of Pawhuska. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Failure to keep right. Possession of a controlled substance.
Derek Anthony Parks, of Pawhuska. Serving 47 of 50 weekends.
Mary Helen Brown, of Collinsville. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance. Disturbing the peace. Compulsory Education Act.
Justin Keith William Bowen, of Pawhuska. First degree manslaughter.
Matthew Ray Truitt, of Pawhuska. Serving 2 of 15 weekends.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving 8 of 20 weekends.
Shirley Ann Sampson, of Skiatook. Speeding. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license.
Michael Lee Anson, of Hominy. Sex offender residing within 2000 feet of a school.
Jason Allen Tyndall, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No valid driver’s license.
7.27
Tracy Christina Sade, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery.
Ronald Keith Gilley, of Hominy. Possession of paraphernalia. Unsafe lane use. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a controlled substance. Transporting an open container of beer.
Angel Jesus Perez. Possession of a controlled substance.
Elizhah D. Florence, of Pawhuska. Sexual battery. Burglary first degree.
Jayson Doyle Stacy, of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer. Resisting an executive officer. DUI: second offense in 10 years. Possession, use, manufacture or threatening to use incendiary explosive device or explosives.
Ronald Eugene Ewing. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to signal on turning. Possession of a controlled substance. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp. Use of a firearm while committing a felony. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
7.28
Barbara Fay Reittinger, of Fairfax. Speeding. Driving without a license.
Theodore Orval Mashburn. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
7.29
Brittanie Joe Marsh, of Dewey. Failure to maintain security. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Driving without a license.
Anthony Woodson Jones, of Tulsa. Hold for Osage Nation.
Francis June Strikeaxe Burrow, of Ponca City. Hold for Osage Nation.
Alexander Bryan Aubry, of Hominy. Possession of stolen property.
Elizabeth Mundy, of Pawhuska. Child abuse by injury.
Ronald Eugene Burress, of Sand Springs. Attempts to elude officers. No valid driver’s license. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Joseph Philip Turman, of Broken Arrow. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Defective vehicle. Failure to register as a sex offender.
Brandon Spencer Hile, of Skiatook. Possession of stolen property. Conspiracy. Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act – felony. Burglary second degree. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Use of a forged, revoked or stolen credit card. Petit larceny.
Quintraious Marshall, of Tulsa. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jessica Lynn Danderson, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
7.30
Jacob Michael Palmer, of Sand Springs. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Anna Marie Osborn, of Collinsville. Possession of a controlled substance. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Use of a firearm while committing a felony. Possession of paraphernalia.
Dylan Curtis Jones, of Bartlesville. Driving without a license. Defective vehicle.
Russell Ray Brown, of Barnsdall. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Transporting an open container of beer. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Failure to properly secure a load. Improper tail lamps. Possession of stolen property.
Robert Michael Johnson, of Hominy. Domestic assault and battery.
7.31
Lisa Marie Briggs, of Caney, KS. Public intoxication.
Von Edwin Deatherage, of Pawhuska. Hold for Creek County.
James Garcia Lowe, of Tulsa. Assault and battery.
Peyton Alexander Bowen, of Pawhuska. Aggravated assault and battery.
Jennifer Raylean Grogg, of Skiatook. Compulsory Education Act.
Lacey Dawn Sponsler, of Pawhuska. Assault with intent to commit a felony.
Peyton Alexander Bowen, of Pawhuka. Aggravated assault and battery.
8.1
Aaron Dennis Crawford, of Hominy. DUI: second offense in 10 years.
Russell Aaron Ditsch, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Alphonso Walter Foster. Public intoxication.
Robert Paul Valenzuela, of Prue. Failure to wear a seat belt. Failure to maintain security. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Driving without a license.
Paul Eugene Foster, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Uttering forged instruments.