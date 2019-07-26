Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Thursday, June 19, 2019, through Thursday, June 25, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.19
Christopher William Gray, of Burbank. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
John McGlasson. Public intoxication.
Christopher Kyle Pemberton, of Ponca City. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Driving without a license.
Austin M. Riley. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Speeding. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of stolen property.
Alesa Faith McClure, of Oklahoma City. Serving 4 of 5 weekends.
Derek Anthony Parks, of Pawhuska. Serving 46 of 50 weekends.
Matthew Ray Truitt, of Pawhuska. Serving 1 of 15 weekends.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving 7 of 20 weekends.
James Andrew Woods, of Bartlesville. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Transporting an open container of beer. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Kirk Marshall Foreman, of Copan. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Transporting an open container of liquor. Speeding.
Harold Edwin Horn. Hold for Pottawatomie County.
Jesse Lee Batchelder, of Dewey. Defective vehicle. Unsafe lane use. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
7.20
Marlon Ray Williams, of Midwest City. Hold for Oklahoma County.
Austin Ray McCarty, of Tulsa. Unsafe lane use. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
7.21
DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Improper passing – unsafe place. Operating a motor vehicle in an unsafe condition.
Jason Forest Kenyan, of Chickasaw. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Thomas Matthew Allen, of Prue. Hold for Tulsa County.
Victoria Johnson, of Hominy. Hold for Pawnee County.
Richard Lee Murr, of Sand Springs. Public intoxication.
David Leon Walls, of Prue. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance.
Randy Scott Wills, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance.
Kenneth Wayne Winders. Driving without a license.
7.22
Michael Garrett Burk, of Skiatook. Petit larceny.
Elizabeth Danielle Tweedy, of Shidler. Bail jumping. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to maintain security. Speeding. Driver’s license to be carried.
Autumn Chanelle Pacheco, of Enid. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Kenneth Wayne Tatman, of Malvern, AR. Burglary second degree.
Jamie Lee Lytle, of Fairfax. Public intoxication. Petit larceny.
Bryan Lee Dell, of Cleveland. Failure to wear a seat belt.
April Dawn Harman, of Shidler. Driving without a license.
7.23
Leah Allison Warrior, of Ponca City. Public intoxication.
Jimmy Edward Rivera. Hold for Tulsa County.
Hollis Michael Anson, of Vinita. Public intoxication.
Joe Bill Orr, of Sapulpa. Public intoxication.
Vickii Lynn Bradley, of Tulsa. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license. No valid driver’s license.
Lindsey Nicole Bare, of Tulsa. Defective vehicle. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance.
James Michael Mecom, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree.
Samara Kizzi Jones, of Tulsa. Driving without a license.
Dustin Tyler Austin, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Failure to properly secure a load. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Noah Michael Davis, of Osage. Violation of the Clean Air Act.
David Wayne Callison, of Porum. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Dustin Wayne Childers, of Tulsa. Speeding.
Shannon Marie Garrison, of Skiatook. Hold for Wagoner County.
Kirby Glenn Yates, of Fairfax. Arson first degree.
Hunter Dean McGregor, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance.
Mitchell Allen Huffman, of Tulsa. Speeding. Failure to maintain security. Eluding a police officer.
Megan Nicole Ball, of Tulsa. Accessory to murder.
Buddy Austin Sherrell, of Drumright. Hold for Drumright PD.
Christian M. Eggers, of Newkirk. Fugitive from justice.
Pamela Sue Hobby, of Broken Arrow. Public intoxication.
7.24
Kiera Michelle Eastland, of Tulsa. Hold for Washington County.
Jeremy Taylor Hoffman, of Hominy. Incest. Sodomy – victim under 16. Buying, procuring or possessing child pornography. Child sexual abuse.
Gregory Chance Graham, of Tulsa. Conspiracy. Speeding. Driving without a license.
Jon Adam Slinkard, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.
Stephanie Dobbins. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Failure to keep right. Operating a motor vehicle with the license plate covered. Transporting an open container of liquor.
John Thomas Malone, of Pawhuska. Hold for Rogers County.
Jonathan Patrick Nation, of Tulsa. Driving without a license.
Matthew James Martsching, of Tulsa. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Everett Eugene Casey, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of stolen property.
Joshua Timothy Gray, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Obstructing an officer.
Darla Catherine Grinstead, of Burbank. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
7.25
Cody Clyde Robnett, of Sand Springs. Possession of stolen property.
Dalton David Malloy, of Pawhuska. Driving without a license. Failure to use a child restraint system under 8.
Shelby Dean Widowski, of Skiatook. Driving without a license. Failure to signal on turning.
Derrick Wayne Self, of Burbank. Arson first degree. Arson second degree.
Dean David Russell, of Marland. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Zachary Keith Pace, of Sapulpa. First degree murder.
Christopher Scott Speakman, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance.
Kristin Nichole Marie Butcher, of Coffeyville, KS. Embezzlement of property.
Charles Justin Enox, of Verden. Hold for Noble County.
Brittoni Nicole Conover, of Del City. Conspiracy. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Jared Wayne Lane, of Ponca City. Misdemeanor value – false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Justin Lewis Roach, of Osage. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Mitchell Ray Matthews, of Skiatook. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Possession of a controlled substance.