Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Thursday, June 14, 2019, through Thursday, June 20, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.12
Zachary Wayne Tanksley. Driving without a license. DUI. Speeding.
Troy Dean Arnce, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Michelle Jean Beardon, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Wayne Byrd, of Ponca City. Public intoxication.
Matthew Cordray Garrison, of Hominy. Failure to maintain security. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Manufacturing a controlled substance.
James Dallas Jones, of Fairfax. Domestic assault and battery.
Derek Anthony Parks, of Pawhuska. Serving 45 of 50 weekends.
Heather Lee Muniz, of Sand Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. DUI. Improper passing – no passing zone. Driver’s license to be carried. Speeding.
Samah M. Ali, of Broken Arrow. Failure to maintain security. DUI. Improper turning at an intersection. Unsafe lane use. Failure to wear a seat belt. Operating a motor vehicle in an unsafe condition.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving 6 of 20 weekends.
7.13
Alexander Joshua Milner, of Sand Springs. Obstructing an officer. DUI. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Possession of burglary tools by a convicted burglar. Resisting an executive officer. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Eluding a police officer. Possession of stolen property. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
7.14
Charles Curtis Taylor, of Dewey. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication. Escape from arrest or detention for a misdemeanor. Throwing litter from a vehicle.
Christian Star Riddle, of Hominy. Hold for Tulsa County.
Johnny Lavon Lott, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer. Hold for Rogers County. Falsely personating another to create liability.
7.15
Robert Lee Abraham Jr. Burglary second degree. Obstructing an officer.
John Paul Parker, of Tulsa. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
Michael Shane Behrens, of Collinsville. Bail jumping. Unsafe lane use. DUI. Driving without a license.
Crystal Dawn Ward, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jessica Brooke McFarland, of Claremore. Driver’s license to be carried. Speeding. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to maintain security.
Tracy William Cloud, of Ponca City. Failure to carry security verification. Driving without a license.
7.16
Arthur Chester Jones, of Tulsa. Assault and battery.
Brittney Monique White, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Removing or altering a firearm serial number. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of paraphernalia.
Chance Clinton Fitzgerald, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Unsafe lane use. DUI.
Cierra LaShawn Mays, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance.
Justin James Davis, of Osage. Fishing without a license. Violation of the Clean Air Act.
Sharyl Lynn Ellis, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.
Jesse James Jett, of Glenpool. Driving without a license.
Alicia Dawn LeClair, of Ponca City. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Eric Andrew Bales, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Sharon Louann Martin, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
Kenneth Franklin Gray, of Prue. DUI. Transporting an open container of beer.
Endis Abraham Zelaya, of Madill. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license. Failure to stop at a stop sign.
Ali Nicole Caldwell, of Bartlesville. Defective vehicle. Possession of a controlled substance.
Corey Allen Bush, of Copan. Leaving the scene of an accident involving a damaged fixture. Carrying firearms while under the influence. DUI.
Benjamin D.C. Keener, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. Larceny. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Resisting an executive officer.
7.17
Jared Kyle Dysart, of Avant. Driving without a license.
Alisha Nichole Webb, of Porter. Public intoxication.
Dayton Jeremiah Curry, of Wynona. Public intoxication. Domestic assault and battery. Possession of a controlled substance. Obstructing an officer. Possession of paraphernalia.
Jerrod Michael Baptiste, of Sapulpa. Public intoxication.
Emily Marie Stout-Allensworth, of Skiatook. Hold for Tulsa and Rogers County.
7.18
Anita Dawn Massie, of McAlister. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Dylan Lee Nickerson, of Sand Springs. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Jeffrey Allen Davis, of Ramona. Forgery II/Forgery III.
Joshua Chance Fulmer, of Tulsa. Possession of stolen property. Possession of burglary tools by a convicted burglar. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
Mark Paul Pippin, of Tulsa. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Benjamin Everett Jackson, of Bartlesville. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to maintain security.
Joshua Andrew Horinek, of Ponca City. Driving without a license. Improper tail lamps.
Dominic Greg Pellegrino, of Barnsdall. Pedestrian failing to obey a traffic device.
Noah Fred Wilson, of Bartlesville. Grand larceny.
Jamie Shane Wolfe, of Pawhuska. Conspiracy. Grand larceny.
Roy Lee Brown, of Hominy. Failure to pay child support.