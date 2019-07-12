Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Thursday, July 5, 2019, through Thursday, July 11, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.5
Kenny Wayne Vernon, of Burbank. Domestic assault and battery.
Vernon James Cockrum, of Tulsa. DUI. Throwing litter from a vehicle. Transporting an open container of liquor.
Derek Anthony Parks, of Pawhuska. Serving weekend 44 of 50.
Wesley Trent Baker, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance.
Dionne Reshea Toliusis, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving weekend 5 of 20.
Renee Lee Blankinship, of Pawhuska. DUI.
7.6
Nathaniel D. Fortney, of Quincy, IL. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Dalton Lee Halligan, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Edward Redleaf, of Hominy. Removing a license plate from a vehicle. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving without a license.
Tracy Christina Sade, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license. Failure to signal on turning. Aggravated DUI. Transporting an open container of beer. Reckless driving. Failure to use a child restraint system under 8. Possession of a controlled substance.
7.7
Esther Mae Layland, of Levelland, TX. DUI.
Bret Ward. Hold for Washington County.
Thomas Gene Wright. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Intersection violation.
7.8
Brittney Gail Wylie, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance.
Lewis Kenneth Randall Carter, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. False personation. Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, park or child under 12.
Alberta Goad, of Pawhuska. DUI.
Auston Dale Kerstein, of Ponca City. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Lana Anita Hesley, of Skiatook. DUI. Failure to keep right.
Penny Ann Nichols, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
James Adamson, of Bartlesville. Protective order violation. Failure to stop or yield at the proper place. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer. Held for direct contempt.
John T. Ridgway. Speeding. Carrying weapons. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
7.9
Lee Charles Smith, of Pawhuska. Driving without a license.
Eunnia Roberta Shashia Jones, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. Failure to carry security verification. Speeding.
George Andre Poole, of Tulsa. No valid driver’s license. Operating a motor vehicle with the license plate covered.
Sabrina Tillery, of Cleveland. Conspiracy. Judicial officer accepting unlawful gift.
Jacob Paul Rice, of Sand Springs. Felony value false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Leon Curtis Tearl, of Tulsa. DUI.
Gary Lee Stevenson, of Tulsa. Forgery II/Forgery III.
Byron Scott Bennett, of Skiatook. Child sexual abuse.
Matthew Myers, of Tulsa. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Thomas Ryan Watson, of Bartlesville. Protective order.
Aaron Michael Struble, of Ponca City. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication.
Joshua Adrian Hurd, of Santa Clara, CA. Burglary first degree. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Burglary second degree. Speeding. Failure to wear a seat belt. No valid driver’s license.
Jason Michael Jones, of Tulsa. Escape from DOC or alternative incarceration.
Jammie Dee Bonner, of Grayhorse. Hold for Payne County.
7.10
David Lee Jensen, of Ponca City. Providing false or misleading sex offender registration information.
Brent Lee Battles, of Ponca City. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Michael Ross Kettles, of Tulsa. Injuring or burning a public building. Grand larceny. Obtaining money, property or signature under false pretenses. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Identity theft. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Larceny of a motor vehicle. DUI. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance.
Kristin Dae Lookout aka Gokey, of Skiatook. Failure to appear on child support.
Vincent Carl Pemberton, of Ponca City. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Domestic assault and battery.
7.11
Larry Rollins Hughes, of Sperry. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Protective order violation.
Vernon James Cockrum, of Tulsa. Transporting an open container of beer. Throwing litter from a vehicle. DUI.
Tiffany Diana Hill, of Oklahoma City. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Conspiracy.
Melvin Lee Brownwolf, of Pawhuska. Cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of paraphernalia.
Crystal Elaine Denney/Underwood, of Skiatook. Bail jumping. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
James Michael David Bailey, of Vinita. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Luke Anthony Sanchez, of Hominy. DUI. Burglary second degree. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Aggravated assault and battery. Public intoxication.
Billy Joe McClintock, of Bartlesville. Disturbing the peace. Domestic assault and battery. Public intoxication.
Johnny Frank Walton, of Pawhuska. Grand larceny. Burglary second degree. Possession of stolen property. Petit larceny.