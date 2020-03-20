Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Thursday, March 12, 2020, through Sunday, March 15, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
3.12
Trina Louise Richeson. Possession of a controlled substance. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Driving without a license. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp. Possession of paraphernalia. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Lana Michelle Cole, of Ponca City. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Transporting an open container of beer. False impersonation for bail or surety. Possession of paraphernalia.
Samantha Danille Aubrey, of Skiatook. Compulsory Education Act.
Herbert Wayne Rose, of Caney, KS. Speeding. Burglary second degree.
Edward Richard Marcinkowski, of El Reno. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Amy J. Crowder, of Bartlesville. Driving without a license.
Jamie Dawn Swan, of Sapulpa. Public intoxication. Possession of paraphernalia.
Quintraious Marshall, of Tulsa. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Robert Andrew Unap, of Skiatook. Contributing to the delinquency to a minor. Child sexual abuse.
Nicholas Tomas Mathewson. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Joseph Leonard Cox, of Hominy. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Manufacturing a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Melissa Dawn Blalock, of Skiatook. Hold for drug court.
Seth Blaine Gruenwald, of Skiatook. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license. Speeding.
Darion James Tillery, of Cleveland. Conspiracy.
3.13
Robert Lee Brandt. False impersonation in a suit or prosecution.
Philip Lee Benson, of Bartlesville. Hold for Wagoner County.
Logan Drake Leon Ramsey, of Sand Springs. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving without a license. Failure to keep right. Attempts to elude officers.
Ronnie Lee Russell, of Tulsa. Grand larceny.
John Daniel Larue, of Claremore. Public intoxication. Falsely impersonating another in a suit or prosecution.
Christian Star Riddle, of Hominy. Hold for Tulsa County.
Amber Nicole Allen, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act/manufactured home. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Cecilia Williams, of Tulsa. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail.
Kristin Kelly Ramey, of Pawhuska. Hold for drug court.
Stoney Andrew Bowlin, of Bartlesville. Serving weekend 5 of 30.
3.14
Bryan Kenneth Camren, of Ponca City. False impersonation of another in suit or prosecution.
Aaron Dean Carpenter, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery.
3.15
Andrew Dillon Hare, of Skiatook.
DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Outraging public decency. Obstructing an officer. Burglary first degree.
Ashley Chantel Cummings, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Attempting to elude officers. Transporting an open container of beer. Resisting an executive officer. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Aggravated assault and battery on a police officer.
Arturo Guillen, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery.
Dena Joyce Black, of Collinsville. Hold for Muskogee Creek Lighthorse tribal police.
Kenneth Brett Cooper, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.