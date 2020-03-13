Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, March 6, 2020, through Thursday, March 12, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
3.6
Tanner James Donnell, of Bixby. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer. Obstructing an officer.
Lisa Marie Briggs, of Wynona. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license.
Debbie Sue Edwards, of Bartlesville. Larceny from a house. Uttering forged instruments.
LaDonna Darleen Thompson, of Avant. Permitting an unauthorized person to operate a motor vehicle.
Stoney Andrew Bowlin, of Bartlesville. Serving weekend 4 of 30.
3.7
Richard Isaac Plett, of Tulsa. Altering a license plate, certificate of title or registration certificate. Driving without a license. Transporting an open container of liquor. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
Deanna Nicole Harwood, of Sand Springs. Possession of a controlled substance.
Camen Owene Whitlatch, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail.
3.8
Steven Michael Sweeden, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery.
3.9
Joseph Lawrence Wheeler, of Hominy. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Patrick Alan Hamstard, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Defective vehicle. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
Michael Lane Rowe, of Burbank. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Vernon Lynn Munkirs, of Bartlesville. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication.
Kelly Gene Stockstill, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a controlled substance.
Austin Ray Butler, of Pawhuska. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Aaron Dean Carpenter, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.
3.10
Robert Henry Greer, of Muskogee. Tulsa County warrants.
Sylvester Leon Snell, of Tulsa. Driving without a license.
Aaron Dean Carpenter, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.
Jacob Lee Feathers, of Ponca City. Driving without a license.
Marcellus E. Turner, of Tulsa. Destroying evidence. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance.
William Everett Smith, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Daniel Joseph Kell, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery. Protective order violation.
Jesse James Jett, of Glenpool. No valid driver’s license.
Royce Earl Olson, of Tulsa. Misdemeanor value false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Jessica Lynn Danderson, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance.
Zachary Tyler Cunningham, of Tulsa. Child sexual abuse. Public intoxication. Selling or furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Clive Warren Compton, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Use of a firearm while committing a felony.
Kari Jo Burkett, of Prue. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Endangering others while eluding a police officer. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance.
Corina Gail Buck. Possession of a controlled substance.
Theasa Mae Rodriguez, of Tulsa. Defective vehicle. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license. Transporting an open container of liquor. Transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Possession of paraphernalia. Unsafe lane use. Possession of a controlled substance.
Ronald Lee Morgan, of Bartlesville. Larceny of lost property.
Shaun Anthony Grove, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm with altered ID during the commission of a felony. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of paraphernalia.
Ernest Toby Bearshead, of Tulsa. Operating a motor vehicle with the license plate covered. Failure to carry security verification. Speeding. Driving without a license.
Jason Scott Woodall, of Skiatook. Serving 10 days.
James Edward Lee III, of Avant. Burglary second degree. Resisting an executive officer. Carrying weapons. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication. Larceny. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
Dillon Blaine Thorne, of Cleveland. Possession of a controlled substance.
J.L. McCarty, of Osage. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of a controlled substance.
3.11
Patrick Lyons, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.
Katelyn Shiane Kimrey, of Bartlesville. Failure to maintain security. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Raymond Emmril Monty Alberty, of Tulsa. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Shelly Nicole Denham, of Sand Springs. Speeding. Driving without a license.
Brandon Lee Wood, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Conspiracy. Possession of contraband by an inmate.
Darian Hope Cutler, of Hominy. Full time and attention to driving. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Christopher W. Hahn, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Burglary first degree.
Jesse Wade Cooper, of Oklahoma City. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jessica Nicole Fisher, of Pawhuska. Burglary first degree. Public intoxication.
Irvin Sugar Brown, of Hominy. Hold for Pawnee County.
3.12
Miranda Elizabeth Samples, of Lowell, AR. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp.