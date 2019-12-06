Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Thursday, November 28, 2019, through Thursday, December 5, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
11.28
Ronald Glenn Harrison Jr. Domestic assault and battery. Public intoxication. Disturbing the peace. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Logan Riley Lowrey-Horn. Hold for Alfalfa County.
11.29
Chelsea Rena Hatley, of Skiatook. Serving 4 of 5 weekends.
Ashley Allred, of Avant. Hold for Pawshuka PD.
11.30
Conner Lee Shumate, of Barnsdall. DUI – driver under 21 – alcohol.
12.1
Bryan Lee Bishop, of Bartlesville. Public intoxication.
12.2
Joel Ray Roach, of Avant. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Failure to maintain security. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Driving without a license.
Dennis Lee Brock, of Sperry. Protective order violation.
Marvin Lee Clark, of Wynona. Possession of paraphernalia. Hold for Washington County.
Johnny Frank Walton, of Pawhuska. Petit larceny. Burglary second degree. Grand larceny.
Arthur Lee Medlin, of Sand Springs. Driving without a license. Speeding.
Angela Jean Wilsoncraft, of Osage. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Improper muffler.
12.3
Georgianna Lee Baldeon ,of Tulsa. Driving without a license.
Michael Randolph Lookout, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Frederick Allen Reese, of Hominy. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Driving without a license.
Dustin Harold Francis, of Red Rock. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Defective vehicle.
Randy Gene McCullough. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
David Charles Filtingberger, of Cedar Vale, KS. Transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jason Leon Minton, of Skiatook. Trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more. Possession of a controlled substance.
12.4
William Francis Copple, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer.
Terry Wayne Kinser. Burglary second degree.
Steven Michael Melton, of Tulsa. Pointing a firearm. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Matthew Allen Ware, of Ponca City. Defective vehicle. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Danny Ray Owens. Held for drug court.
Danny Lazelle Mackey, of Pawhuska. Burglary second degree. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia. Defective vehicle.
12.5
Johnnie Randall Allison, of Osage. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Driving without a license.
Stoney Wayne Bever, of Nowata. Hold for Nowata County. Hold for Washington County.
Matthew Darren Lee, of Fairfax. Burglary second degree.
Lee Roy Reynolds, of Okay. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry Ernest McGuire. Public intoxication.
Michael Glenn Miller, of Tulsa. Speeding. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance. Obstructing driver’s view. Failure to report an address change to DPS. Failure to maintain security. Dealer procuring registration and licensing of any vehicle sold. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.