Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Wednesday, November 6, 2019, through Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
11.6
Benny Gene Brooksher, of Wagoner. Public intoxication. Burglary second degree.
Keith Duane Buffalohed, of Ponca City. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Johnnie Lancelet Wilson, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Attempting to elude officers.
Jeffrey Lee Smith, of Cleveland. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Driving without a license. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Transporting an open container of beer. Hold for Pawnee County.
Alex Williamson, of Skiatook. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more.
Keyara Reshawn Flowers, of Tulsa. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail.
11.7
David Joseph Auten, of Hominy. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Allen Millage, of Tulsa. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of a controlled substance. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Jonathan Roy Justice, of Haworth. Possession of a controlled substance.
Bryan Scott Core, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Alexas Wade House, of Oklahoma City. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Corey Parker, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Marquis Beauchamp, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Damien Ray Lawson, of Tulsa. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Trey Alexander Dupris, of Bismark, ND. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more.
11.8
Dionne Reshea Toliusis, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Henry Allan Anderson, of Tonkawa. Obstructing an officer.
Richard Cale, of Skiatook. Serving 2 of 4 weekends.
Jessie Neal White, of Enid. Hold for Kay County.
Chelsea Rena Hatley, of Skiatook. Serving 1 of 5 weekends.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving 19 of 20 weekends.
Amanda Graham, of Tulsa. Dui: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Failure to report address change to DPS. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Failure to display headlights.
Hunter Jay Edward Burnett, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication. Entering a structure with intent to commit a crime/breaking and entering.
Caleb Eugene Browning, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Unsafe lane use. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security.
11.9
Maria Felix Diaz, of Hominy. Possession of paraphernalia. Child neglect. Maintaining a place for keeping or selling a controlled substance. Child endangerment. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Distributing a synthetic controlled substance.
Johnny Dewayne Diaz, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Endeavors or conspires to deliver, manufacture or possess controlled substances. Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Joshua Timothy Gray, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer. Possession of a controlled substance. Domestic assault and battery.
James Edward Lee III, of Avant. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication. Carrying weapons.
Cody Chase Rasberry, of Broken Arrow. Defective vehicle. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
11.10
Antwone Lemar Banks. Protective order violation.
David Riley Hollowell, of Hominy. Possession of paraphernalia. Child endangerment.
Darwish Akil Bowlds, of Tulsa. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
11.11
Joseph Roger Lynn, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.
Evan Lane Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance. Assault and battery. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Possession of paraphernalia. Protective order violation.
11.12
Mary Helen Brown, of Collinsville. Compulsory Education Act. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance. Disturbing the peace.
Bryan Lee Bishop, of Bartlesville. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer.