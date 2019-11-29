Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, November 22, 2019, through Thursday, November 28, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
11.22
Kristin Kelly Ramey, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew James Wiggins, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery. Obstructing an officer. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
Brian Kelly Willibey, of Hominy. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Chelsea Rena Hatley, of Skiatook. Serving 3 of 5 weekends.
Richard Cale, of Skiatook. Serving 4 of 4 weekends.
Allen Wade Simpson. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Improperly mounted headlights. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
11.23
Jessica Nicole Fisher, of Pawhuska. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer. Trespassing after being forbidden.
11.24
Katie Gail Alexander, of Hominy. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
11.25
Louis Anthony Swinney, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Constantino Rufus Hall, of Bartlesville. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Pointing a firearm.
11.26
Michael Eugene Hunt, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Unsafe lane use.
Edmund Kennedy Kenworthy, of Hominy. Hold for Pawnee County.
11.27
Donna Hardy McGonigal, of Tulsa. Stalking.
Ryan Joshua Butler. Sexual abuse of a child under 12.