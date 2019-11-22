Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Tuesday, November 12, 2019, through Thursday, November 21, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
11.12
Teddy Thompson, of Skiatook. Hold for Creek County.
11.13
Kayley Rachelle Hull, of Barnsdall. Failure to use a child restraint system under 8. Child abuse by injury.
Kristi Ann Trueblood, of Ponca City. Cruelty to animals.
Ross King Bowman, of Fairfax. Assault and battery.
Charles Curtis Taylor, of Dewey. Entering a structure with intent to commit a crime/breaking and entering. Escape from arrest or detention for a misdemeanor. Public intoxication. Littering a highway. Interfering with an officer.
11.14
Cody Talon Rosser, of Sand Springs. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of stolen property. Obstructing an officer.
Jameson Chad Bennett, of Sperry. Driving without a license.
11.15
Richard Cale, of Skiatook. Serving 3 of 4 weekends.
Chelsea Rena Hatley, of Skiatook. Serving 2 of 5 weekends.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving 20 of 20 weekends.
Xavier L. Jackson. First degree robbery.
Nathaniel Dean Hunt, of Skiatook. Speeding.
11.16
Audrey Michelle Merrell, of Pawhuska. False personation or impersonating another in suit or prosecution.
11.17
Randal Scott Hatfield. Public intoxication.
11.18
Frederick Allen McFall, of Pawhuska. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Domestic assault and battery.
Eric James Durham, of Skiatook. Assault and battery on a police officer. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication. Domestic assault and battery. Assault and battery. Resisting an executive officer. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor. Possession of a controlled substance. Child neglect.
Noah Ray Ellis, of Pawhuska. Hold for Custer County. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail. Protective order violation. Failure to register as a sex offender. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Lora Leigh McGraw-Young, of Blackwell. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance.
Barbara Ann Hicks, of Tulsa. Burglary in the second degree.
Calvin Leon Matthews, of Sand Springs. Robbery or attempted with a dangerous weapon. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Patricia Jalynn Gill, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor. Domestic assault and battery.
11.19
Stephen Dale Ferguson, of Avant. Tampering with utilities.
Paige Rachelle Peacock, of Bartlesville. Embezzlement of property.
Dallas Kalyn Graham, of Tulsa. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication.
Jeremy Christian Morris, of Cleveland. Conspiracy. Grand larceny.
Sandra Memrie Wyatt, of Ponca City. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Warren Jerome Holahta, of Pawhuska. Hold for Potawatomie County.
11.20
Dalton Wayne Wildcat. DUI: second felony offense.
Brandi Deann Dick-Hardesty, of Muskogee. Assault and battery. Public intoxication.
Matthew Ryan McDaniel, of Fairfax. Engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses. Burglary in the second degree. Grand larceny. Possession of stolen property.
Kimberly Brianne Kurin, of Portland. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Defective vehicle.
Bruce Lee Taylor, of Pawhuska. Child sexual abuse. Forcible sodomy.
11.21
Mitchell Arlan Homberger, of Skiatook. Misdemeanor value false pretense/bogus check/con game. Dumping trash on public or private property.
Marquis Charles Rogers, of Skiatook. Assault and battery.
Isaac Fortenberry, of Tulsa. Child abuse by injury.
Dustin Wayne Roach, of Fairfax. Hold for Pawnee County.
Ashley Chentel Cummings, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Aggravated assault and battery on a police officer. Resisting an executive officer.