Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Wednesday, October 30, 2019, through Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
10.30
Roy Leon Johnson II, of Boley. Driving without a license.
Conner Eugene Lowe, of Broken Arrow. DUI: second offense in 10 years. Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
10.31
Jane Elizabeth Toland, of Pawhuska. Calling 911 with a false alarm. False reporting of a crime.
Clay Glenn Wiley, of Sperry. Possession of stolen property. Possession of burglary implements. Driving without a license.
John McGlasson, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
11.1
Justin Lewis Roach, of Osage. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Cheryl Ann Clemmer, of Skiatook. Assault. Public intoxication.
Tylon Charles Walsh, of Skiatook. Rape first degree.
Ebony McBride, of Hominy. Possession of a firearm with altered ID during the commission of a felony. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of paraphernalia. Maintaining a place for keeping or selling a controlled substance. Public intoxication. Prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee.
Matthew Ray Truitt, of Pawhuska. Serving 15 of 15 weekends.
Richard Cale, of Skiatook. Serving 1 of 4 weekends.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving 18 of 20 weekends.
11.2
Isaac Christopher Middendorf, of Skiatook. Unsafe lane use. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Speeding.
Quincy L. Radford, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of liquor. Unsafe lane use. Resisting an executive officer.
11.3
Waylon Wall, of Barnsdall. Charges pending.
11.4
Darian Lookout ,of Hominy. Assault and battery.
Joshua Seth Moore, of Sand Springs. Resisting an executive officer. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance. Arson, third degree.
11.5
Jesse Lee Hill, of Tulsa. Petit larceny.
Elizabeth Renae Hughes, of Hominy. Deprived docket.
Shannondoah Chrystal McCall, of Tulsa. Obtaining a controlled dangerous substance by fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge
James Dale Pickett, of Cherryvale, KS. Public intoxication. Burglary second degree.
Andrew Quinn Pappan, of Ponca City. Escape from arrest or detention for a felony.
Rickey Eugene Shrum, of Fort Gibson. Charges pending.