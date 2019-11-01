Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Thursday, October 24, 2019, through Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
10.24
Nikki Andrew Holt, of Newkirk. Burglary second degree. Hunting during closed season.
Ryan Joseph Adkins, of Tahlequah. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Public intoxication.
Wesley Michael Haynes, of Burbank. Possession of a controlled substance. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of paraphernalia.
Matthew John Donahue, of Tulsa. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
10.25
Robert Eugene Jefferson, of Red Rock. Eluding a police officer. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of paraphernalia.
Shana Marie Casey, of Ponca City. Driving without a license. Speeding. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
Matthew Ray Truitt, of Pawhuska. Serving 14 of 15 weekends.
Don L. Atchison, of Hominy. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Leaving the scene of an accident involving injury. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving 17 of 20 weekends.
10.26
Patrick Alan Hamstard, of Tulsa. Failure to maintain security. Use of multiple beam road-lighting equipment. Failure to report an address change to DPS. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Number of driving lamps required or permitted. Hold for Canadian County. Hold for Tulsa County.
John Eugene Harper. Transporting an open container of beer. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Leah Allison Warrior, of Ponca City. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer.
Gordon Neal Robinson, of Terlton. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Transporting an open container of beer.
10.27
Michael Boyd Woods, of Fairfax. Arrest of material witness.
Stony Wayne Bever, of Nowata. Hold for Nowata County.
Steven Roger Kendrick, of Cleveland. Hold for Pawnee County.
10.28
Roland Eugene Burress, of Sand Springs. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Eluding a police officer. No valid driver’s license.
Johnny Lavon Lott, of Pawhuska. Failure to equip vehicle with rear red reflectors. Protective order violation. False personation or impersonating another in marriage. Obstructing an officer.
Joshua Bryan Osburn, of Robins Roost. Protective order violation. Fishing without a license. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Failure to maintain security.
Daniel Lee Moats, of Wichita, KS. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Michael Anthony Diaz, of Tulsa. Possession of stolen property. Maintaining a place for keeping or selling a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
10.29
Jerryron Montyz Steele. Obstructing an officer. Possession of paraphernalia.
Amber Nicole Lay, of Skiatook. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication. Endeavors or conspires to deliver, manufacture or possess controlled dangerous substances.
Tina Marie Medina, of Tulsa. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jaqulyn Christine Karr, of Tulsa. Possession of contraband by an inmate. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Outraging public decency.
Sean Kristopher Harlow, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication.
Alexander Nicholas Downing, of Sapulpa. Embezzlement of property.
10.30
Cody Clyde Robnett, of Sand Springs. Possession of stolen property.