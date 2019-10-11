Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, October 4, 2019, through Thursday, October 10, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
10.4
Terry Lamond Friday, of Tulsa. Failure to maintain security. Removing a license plate from a vehicle. Misc. required vehicle equipment. Driving without a license. DUI: second felony offense.
Michael Dale Nelson, of Avant. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Conspiracy.
Ahmed Sammuel Vicchio, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree.
Kyle Wes McConnell, of Hominy. Driving without a license.
Archie Chance Lowe, of Ponca City. Resisting an executive officer. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer.
Lindsey Nicole Bare, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Defective vehicle.
John Thomas Malone, of Pawhuska. Serving 9 of 10 weekends.
Matthew Ray Truitt, of Pawhuska. Serving 11 of 15 weekends.
Joseph Robert Johnson. Public intoxication.
Timothy Patrick Roberts, of Fairfax. Assault and battery.
10.5
Amber Michelle Hall, of Pawhuska. Omitting to provide for a child.
Spencer Sheffield Gharrity, of Sapulpa. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Possession of stolen property. Possession of paraphernalia. Obstructing an officer.
10.6
Justin Tyler Clay, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Petit larceny.
10.7
Charles Robert Douglas, of Ponca City. Driving without a license. Failure to keep right. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
Michael Boyd Woods, of Fairfax. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Assault and battery.
Devin Shea Clemmons, of Skiatook. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Protective order violation.
Lukas Edgar Seaton, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery. Protective order violation.
10.8
Barrett Eli Bolen, of Sperry. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Kidnapping. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Disrupting, preventing or interrupting an emergency telephone call.
Howard Wayne Arnold, of Hominy. Domestic assault and battery. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license.
Madalyn Mariah White, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container. No valid driver’s license.
10.9
Phillip Randle, of Tulsa. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Eluding a police officer. No valid driver’s license. Endangering others while eluding police. Eluding a police officer. No valid driver’s license.
Zachary Wayne Tanksley, of Adair. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license.
Tony Eugene Hockman, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of beer. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Shandale Dane Collins, of Sperry. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Public intoxication.
Shawn Alan Hilligoss, of Sand Springs. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Failure to keep right. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of burglary tools by a convicted burglar.
Nicholas Charlton Orcutt, of Skiatook. Possession of stolen property.
Raymond Clarence Singleton, of Tulsa. DUI. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Failure to report an address change to DPS.
Fernando Cleto, of Bartlesville. No valid driver’s license. Speeding.
Billy McClintock, of Bartlesville. Domestic assault and battery. Public intoxication.
Richard E. McCauley, of Hominy. Transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Speeding. Unsafe lane use.