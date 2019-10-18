Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, October 11, 2019, through Thursday, October 17, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
10.11
Kemontre Shamon White, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving 15 of 20 weekends.
Lukas Ryan Hunt, of Skiatook. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Petit larceny. Obstructing an officer. Possession of paraphernalia.
Patrick Carl Park, of Ramona. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Matthew Ray Truitt, of Pawhuska. Serving 12 of 15 weekends.
John Thomas Malone, of Pawhuska. Serving 10 of 10 weekends.
Dennis Anthony Carlisle, of Tulsa. No valid driver’s license.
10.12
David Roger Pickering, of Pawnee. Hold for Pawnee County.
Daniel Lee Bradshaw. Public intoxication.
Derek Anthony Parks of Pawhuska. Child abuse by injury.
Marsha Leigh Garrison-Sullivan. Misdemeanor value false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Kyle Wes McConnell, of Hominy. Defective vehicle. Driving without a license.
10.13
Acamie Decole Moton of McAlester. False personation.
Charles Antoine Bruton, of Pawnee. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Kristopher Wade Looney, of Ralston. Hold for Pawnee County.
Sunny McKinna Eagle. Public intoxication.
10.14
Marc Anthony Bartett, of Boxelder, SD. Public intoxication.
Tracy Christina Sade, of Skiatook. Transporting an open container of beer. Failure to use a child restraint system under 4 or rear-facing under 2. Possession of a controlled substance. Reckless driving. Obstructing an officer. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Domestic assault and battery. Driving without a license. Failure to carry security verification. Failure to signal on turning.
Cheryl Ann Duncan, of Tulsa. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail.
Jason Daniel Pearson, of Bartlesville. Burglary second degree. False impersonation in marriage.
Robert Dell Hudson Jr., of Hominy. Bail jumping. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jeanie Bell Ledet, of Tulsa. Conspiracy. Grand larceny.
Warren Jerome Holahta, of Pawhuska. Hold for Creek County.
10.15
Amber Dawn Skinner, of Ponca City. Possession of paraphernalia. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Katrina Marie Pippin, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license. Defective vehicle.
Burlin Shaw Looney, of Blackwell. Public intoxication. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
Laura Joan Jones, of Pawhuska. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Selling or delivering paraphernalia.
10.16
Amanda Michelle Ostrosky, of Bartlesville. Theft of a controlled substance.
Anthony Bernard Pruitt, of Bartlesville. First degree murder.
Jacob Ethan Rich, of Bartlesville. Second degree robbery.
Colton Wayne Roach, of Avant. Felony value false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Joshua Dale Boyd, of Skiatok. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Marcus Jhamel Roberson, of Okmulgee. Protective order violation. Speeding.
Kelly Dianne Roberts, of Fairfax. First degree manslaughter. Negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.
Troy Dean Arnce, of Pawhuska. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Gregory Shultz, of Avant. Hold for Washington County.
10.17
Amanda Mary Bersin, of Skiatook. Misdemeanor value false pretense/bogus check/con game.
Jonathan Davis, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer. Obstructing an officer.
Gerald Glenn Myers, of Hominy. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Terry Eugene Stapleton, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.