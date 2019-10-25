Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, October 18, 2019, through Thursday, October 24, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
10.18
Augustus Sioux May, of Coyle. Possession of stolen property. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
Jeffrey Alan Summerlin, of Tulsa. Omitting to provide for a child.
Richard Alan Ratliff, of Bartlesville. DUI: second felony offense. Violation of driver’s license restrictions. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance. Speeding.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving weekend 16 of 20.
Matthew Ray Truitt, of Pawhuska. Serving 13 of 15 weekends.
Hallie Lynn Biggs, of Cleveland. DUI: second felony offense. Driving without a license. Sale or operation of a motor vehicle without stop or turn lamps. Possession of a controlled substance.
10.19
Xena Estelle Kiwani Hedges, of Bartlesville. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Joshua Robert Downs, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery. Driving without a license. Speeding. Failure to keep right. Distribution of a controlled substance with 2000 feet of a school or park.
Miranda Lynn Morris, of Tulsa. Hold for Arkansas. Fugitive from justice. Flight to avoid Arkansas.
Linda Elisabeth Allen, of Skiatook. Hold for Pawnee County.
Barry Lee Mobley, of Skiatook. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Sean Michael Reeves, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. Minor in possession of an intoxicating beverage. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Assault and battery on a police officer.
10.20
Michael Ray Porter, of Ponca City. Driving without a license. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Dealer procuring registration and licensing of any vehicle sold.
Brooklyn Cheyenne Cochran, of Skiatook. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
10.21
Aline Peggy Shuckahosee-Roedl, of Bethany. Uttering forged instruments.
Josiah Aaron Cody, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery.
10.22
James Arthur Wright, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery.
Timothy Michael Dubose. DUI: drive under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Driving without a license. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
Terra Kay Garrison, of Hominy. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Burglary in the first degree. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Assault and battery on a police officer. Disturbing the peace. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance. Assault and battery. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Bethana Inez Woods, of Tulsa. Uttering forged instruments.
Mary Stricklin, of Tulsa. Grand larceny.
Raymond Emmril Monty Alberty, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Shearee Desirea Radford, of Whynona. Cruelty of animals.
10.23
Joshua Lloyd Leonard, of Tulsa. First degree robbery.
Shirley Ann Sampson, of Skiatook. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license.
10.24
Gary Lee Guffey. Charges pending.