Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 27, 2019, through Thursday, October 3, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
9.27
Harold Wayne Goff, of Sperry. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication.
Pepper James Fortenberry, of Ponca City. Domestic assault and battery. No valid driver’s license. Reckless driving. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Failure to maintain security. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Michael Angus Bigheart, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication.
Latisha Marie Owens, of Barnsdall. Failure to aid in enforcing terms and conditions of probation.
Cindy Lynn Foster, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving 14 of 20 weekends.
Matthew Ray Truitt, of Pahwuska. Serving 10 of 15 weekends.
John Thomas Malone, of Pawhuska. Serving 8 of 20 weekends.
9.29
Keith Ronald Fronko, of Skiatook. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
9.30
Heath Daniel McClendon, of Hominy. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Driving without a license. Destroying, removing, altering, covering, counterfeiting trim tag plates. Attempting to elude officers. Reckless driving.
Darren Dewayne Hill, of Oklahoma City. Conspiracy. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.
Debby Sue Hall, of Bixby. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
Justin Allen Lytle, of Fairfax. Hold for Pawnee County.
Timothy Lee Baker, of Tulsa. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel D. Williamson, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Devin Durand Carson, of Tulsa. Grand larceny. Conspiracy. Speeding. No valid driver’s license.
Sara Nicole Rose, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.
Nicholas Jarrod Weeden, of Eufaula. Body attachment for failure to appear on alleged juvenile deprived children.
Amy Dawn Bratton aka Stanley, of Tulsa. Possession of stolen property. Forgery II/Forgery III. Petit larceny.
10.1
Zoe Dawn Berger-Smith, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving without a license. Larceny of service station gasoline. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Petit larceny. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Timothy Ray Kauffman, of Barnsdall. Selling or furnishing alcohol to a minor.
10.2
Luke Anthony Sanchez, of Hominy. Charges pending.
Andy Chase Russell, of Skiatook. Fugitive from justice.
Brytne Elaine Downing, of Tulsa. Assault and battery on a police officer. Resisting an executive officer. Public intoxication. Failure to maintain security. Driving without a license. Improper tail lamps. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Jamie Nicolle Irvin, of Ponca City. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security.
10.3
Terry Wayne Bowlin, of Bartlesville. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Petit larceny. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Justin Allen Lytle, of Fairfax. Burglary first degree. Assault and battery.
Andrew Edward Gray, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Melba Christine Clem, of Pawhuska. Driving without a license.