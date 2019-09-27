Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 20, 2019, through Thursday, September 26, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
9.20
Wesley Nieves Anderson, of Vinita. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Transporting an open container of beer. Possession of a controlled substance. Defective vehicle. Improper passing – unsafe place.
Quintell Warner Love, of Tulsa. Throwing litter from a vehicle. Transporting an open container of liquor. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Speeding.
Samuel Jason Holland, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Defective vehicle. Driving without a license.
Justin Craig Stevens, of Collinsville. Petit larceny.
Amanda Nicole Auten, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Jamar Leneer Stewart, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving 13 of 20 weekends.
Matthew Ray Truitt, of Pawhuska. Serving 9 of 15 weekends.
Christopher Don Harl, of Sand Springs. Serving 2 of 3 weekends.
John Thomas Malone, of Pawhuska. Serving 7 of 10 weekends.
9.21
Danna Louise Cunningham aka Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Driving without a license. Failure to use a child restraint system under 4 or under 2 rear-facing. Defective vehicle.
Dequaydrian Demaund Sango, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
9.22
William Patrick McCutchen, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without headlights.
Jessie Dwayne Holt. Failure to keep right. DUI: second offence in 10 years.
Heriberto Santos Murillo. Transporting an open container of beer. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Shawn Colby Calhoun, of Ponca City. Transporting an open container of beer. Reckless driving. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Resisting an executive officer. Defective vehicle. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Eluding a police officer. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Stalking.
Jon Adam Slinkard, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.
9.23
Michael Brandon Liddell, of Bartlesville. Hold for Washington County.
Mark Nicholas Choate, of Barnsdall. Obstructing an officer.
Lee Charles Smith, of Pawhuska. Hold for U.S. Marshalls.
Johnny Price Eversole, of Bartlesville. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Tammi Louise Choate, of Barnsdall. Obstructing an officer. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Hold for Osage Nation.
Joseph Don Barnes, of Bartlesville. Domestic assault and battery.
9.24
Jackie Joseph, of Ponca City. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Tommy Ray Cornish, of Mannford. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Jesse Neil Graves, of Barnsdall. Sexual abuse of a child under 12.
Jacob Rob Deerinwater, of Skiatook. Conspires to deliver, manufacture or possess controlled dangerous substances. Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act – felony. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance.
John Thomas Malone, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Unsafe lane use. Failure to wear a seat belt. Failure to maintain security.
9.25
John McGlasson. Public intoxication.
Brian Allen Rostron, of Sand Springs. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Endangering others while eluding police.
Pearson Leon O’Neal, of Skiatook. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more.
Gary Allen Gene Day, of Prue. Burglary second degree.
Timothy James Miles, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Ronald Eugene Ewing. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of controlled drugs without a tax stamp. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to signal on turning. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Possession of a controlled substance.
Cody Ray Yates, of Barnsdall. DUI: driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Christopher William Gray, of Burbank. Tampering with utilities. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
Charles Justin Enox, of Veren. DUI: Third or subsequent felony offense.
Velma Sue Panther, of Bartlesville. Public intoxication.
9.26
Jason Jesse Hicks, of Ponca City. Lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child.
Dusty Edward Reagan, of Bartlesville. Domestic assault and battery.
Thomas Keith Smith, of Barnsdall. Hold for Ottowa County.
Desmond Jerome Clayton, of Tulsa. Carrying weapons. Reckless conduct with a firearm.