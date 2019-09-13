Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Wednesday, September 4, 2019, through Thursday, September 12, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
9.4
Justin Keith William Bowen, of Pawhuska. Maintaining a place for keeping or selling a controlled substance. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of stolen property.
Catherine Nichole Hall, of Wynona. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Jessica Tara Storm Porter, of Ponca City. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Danielle Diane Lookout, of Pawhuska. Destroying evidence. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Dail Cass, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance.
Betty Ann Harris, of Pawhuska. Child endangerment.
Brandon Lee Walker, of Tulsa. Hold for Pawnee County.
Rodney Garman, of Locust Grove. Possession of paraphernalia. Eluding a police officer. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Obstructing an officer.
Jeremy Garrett Thomas. Trafficking in illegal drugs.
9.5
Jeremiah B. Duke, of Skiatook. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Billy Dale Fry. Protective order violation.
Katrina Lynne Clampitt, of Sperry. Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Lakota Boice, of Ponca City. Driving without a license.
9.6
Demarco Lamont Jackson, of Tulsa. Possession of paraphernalia. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
David Joseph Auten, of Hominy. Possession of a controlled substance. Larceny of service station gasoline. Protective order violation. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Petit larceny. Trespassing after being forbidden. Aggravated assault and battery. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of stolen property.
Casey James Harrington, of Seminole. No valid driver’s license. Defective vehicle. False impersonation.
Viviana Munoz-Castaneda, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Failure to carry security verification. Defective vehicle. Violation of driver’s license restrictions. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Danny Ray Owens, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Grand larceny. Conspiracy.
Cornelius Robert Trimble, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance.
Jasz Deaun Clark, of Owasso. Larceny from a house.
Justine Michelle Weaverling, of Coweta. Felony value false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Willie Charles Holt, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery.
Joseph Roger Lynn, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication. Transporting an open container of beer.
Sally Ann Britt, of Ardmore. Driving without a license. Possession of stolen property.
Robert E. Bechtol, of Tahlequah. Serving 12 of 20 weekends.
Matthew Ray Truitt, of Pawhuska. Serving 7 of 15 weekends.
Lee Charles Smith, of Pawhuska. Driving without a license. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
9.7
Jeffery Scott Rawlings, of Osage. Domestic assault and battery.
Cynthia Marie Fish, of Pawhuska. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to keep right. Failure to wear a seat belt. DUI: second felony offense. Child endangerment. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail. Deprived child docket.
9.8
Thomas Kirk, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. Possession of paraphernalia.
Jason Lee Shambles, of Bartlesville. Domestic assault and battery.
Andy Chase Russell, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery.
9.9
Elizabeth Renae Hughes, of Hominy. Deprived child docket.
Shelby Ann Roberts, of Pawnee. Burglary first degree.
Kristopher Chance Huddleston, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Use of a firearm while committing a felony.
David Eugene Peoples, of Dewey. Transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Speeding.
9.10
Alicia Nicole Gibony, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. Operating a motor vehicle without stop or turn lamps. Trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more.
Christopher Lee Conner, of Barnsdall. Driving without a license.
Peter Bighorse, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Resisting an executive officer. Driving without a license.
Catherine Nichole Hall, of Wynona. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Lakota Boice, of Ponca City. Driving without a license. Defective vehicle.
Dustin James Gullett. Petit larceny.
Jerry Dale Bennett. Use of a firearm while committing a felony. Assault and battery on a police officer. Possession of a controlled substance. Selling or delivering paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Throwing or dropping an object on a motor vehicle. Attempting to elude officer. Possession of a stolen vehicle. DUI: driving under the influence of any intoxicating substance.
9.11
Edmond Lee Coker, of Pawhuska. Forcible sodomy. Lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child.
9.12
Dustin Andrew Lee, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication. Transporting an open container of beer.