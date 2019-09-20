Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, September 13, 2019, through Thursday, September 19, 2019. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
9.13
Stanford Lee Morgan, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree.
Jordan Dakota Hathcoat. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication.
Jessie Allen Reed, of Blanchard. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. No valid driver’s license.
Lyle Joseph Howard, of Ponca City. Embezzlement of property. Possession of a controlled substance. Conspiracy. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license.
Darion Drashawn Kraft, of Skiatook. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of beer. Following too closely.
Mildred Floyd, of Pawhuska. Burglary second degree. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, park or a child under 12.
Maleik Semaj Farr, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, park or a child under 12. Petit larceny. Possession of stolen property. Burglary second degree. Breaking and entering. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication. Escape from arrest or detention for felony.
Jesse Irvin Diaz, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, park or a child under 12. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of paraphernalia.
Matthew Ray Truitt, of Pawhuska. Serving 8 of 15 weekends.
Benjamin D.C. Keener, of Pawhuska. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication.
Chad Scott Floyd, of Pawhuska. Burglary second degree. Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, park or a child under 12. Possession of stolen property.
Christopher Don Harl, of Sand Springs. Serving 1 of 3 weekends.
John Thomas Malone, of Pawhuska. Serving weekend 6 of 10.
9.14
Ashley Chantel Cummings, of Pawhuska. Assault and battery. Resisting an executive officer. Assault and battery on a police officer.
9.15
David Phillip Redden, of Skiatook. Petit larceny.
9.16
Holli Ann Wells, of Tahlequah. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating subatance.
Jeremy Lane Carter, of Bartlesville. Driving without a license.
Justin Lee Robinson, of Muskogee. Domestic assault and battery.
Brandon Wayne Kirby, of Sapulpa. Burglary second degree. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor. Disrupting, preventing or interrupting an emergency telephone call. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication.
Lacy Danielle House, of Oklahoma City. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Transporting an open container of beer.
Nicole Lawson, of Ponca City. Failure to keep right. Failure to stop at a stop sign. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
9.17
Shawn Michael Stephens. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Randell Cole Wiley, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer. Domestic assault and battery. Disrupting, preventing or interrupting an emergency telephone call.
9.18
William Everett Smith of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Austen Chandler McCloud, of Skiatook. Bail jumping. Speeding. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Burglary second degree.
Joseph Aaron Roberts, of Coweta. Conspiracy. Receiving money, goods or services from a forged/revoked credit card.
Clayton Owen Catlett, of Bartlesville. Assault and battery. Selling or furnishing alcohol to a minor. Public intoxication, actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Driving without a license.
Ryan Dean Brown, of Bartlesville. Public intoxication.
Shea Thomas Murillo, of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
9.19
Billy Dale Fry, of Pawhuska. Stalking.
Randy Lee Walker, of Hominy. False personation. Failure to wear a seat belt. Protective order violation. Domestic assault and battery. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license.
Ambrose Milton Wimberly, of Collinsville. Driving without a license. Unsafe lane use.
Cade Charles George Rector, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.