Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Thursday, April 16, 2020, through Thursday, April 23, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.

4.16

Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Eluding a police officer. Assault and battery on a police officer. 

Skiatook Police arrests

4.21

Brian Christopher Pollard, of Collinsville. Obstructing an officer. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Domestic assault and battery. Child abuse by injury. 

4.23

Jacob Lee Larue, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.