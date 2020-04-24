Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Thursday, April 16, 2020, through Thursday, April 23, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
4.16
Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Eluding a police officer. Assault and battery on a police officer.
4.21
Brian Christopher Pollard, of Collinsville. Obstructing an officer. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Domestic assault and battery. Child abuse by injury.
4.23
Jacob Lee Larue, of Skiatook. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.