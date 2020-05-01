Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, April 24, 2020, through Friday, May 1, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.

4.24

David Allen Lee, of Tahlequah. Assault and battery on a police officer. Eluding a police officer. Possession of a stolen vehicle.

4.27

Cameron Ross Irons, of Ponca City. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

4.29

Kelly Wade Murray. Public intoxication.

5.1

Megan Lee Underwood, of Avant. Domestic assault and battery.

