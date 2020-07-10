Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, July 3, 2020, through Thursday, July 9, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.3
Ricky D. Parks, of AR. Possession of paraphernalia. Burglary second degree. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000.
Tiffany Dawn Porter, of Bartlesville. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to signal on turning.
John Pierce, of Tulsa. First degree robbery.
Philip Brandon Morris, of Enid. Public intoxication.
7.4
Duane Alan Barnes, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Failure to keep right.
Justin David Gragg, of Tulsa. Hold for Tulsa County. Hold for Tulsa PD.
Jennifer Saunders. Possession of paraphernalia.
Dottie Lyn Ressler, of Tulsa. Trafficking in amphetamine or methamphetamine 20 grams or more. Eluding a police officer. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Driving without a license. Defective vehicle.
7.5
Nathaniel Drew Covington, of Hominy. Failure to keep right. Aggravated DUI.
Angela Dawn Peugh, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.
7.6
Timothy James Fields, of Tulsa. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Possession of stolen property. Possession of paraphernalia.
Dustin Kenneth Oxford, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree.
Robert Melvin Biggs, of Pawhuska. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Assault and battery.
John Louie Wakeman. Domestic assault and battery.
Ramon Harris, of Tulsa. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Driving without a license.
Michael Garrett Burk, of Skiatook. Engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses. Use of a stolen credit card. Accessing a computer system or network with unlawful intent. Petit larceny.
Tonya Evette Grayson, of Bartlesville. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of paraphernalia. Unsafe lane use.
7.7
Michael Lee Robinson, of Talala. Hold for Rogers County.
Melvin Dewayne Horton, of Prue. Public intoxication.
7.8
Brittany Watts, of Henryetta. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of stolen property. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Burglary second degree.
Dijon Mastin, of Tulsa. Burglary first degree. Assault and battery. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Scott Kohut, of Hominy. Burglary second degree. Tampering with utilities. Possession of stolen property.
John Thomas Malone, of Pawhuska. Hold for drug court.
Jeremiah David Workman, of Pawhuska. Hold for drug court.
Lisa Marie Briggs, of Wynona. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
7.9
Helen Nicole Daniel, of Bartlesville. Driving while impaired.
Anthony Robert Cadle, of Ponca City. Speeding. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Terry Glenn Huie, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Speeding.
Adriel Wayne Ferrill, of Ponca City. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jodie Lynn Oubre ,of Spring, TX. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of liquor.
Caleb Noel Rice, of Ralston. Domestic assault and battery.
Sean Luis Bustos Gray, of Tulsa. Improper stopping. DUI – driver under 21 - alcohol and intoxicating substance. Possession of a controlled substance. No valid driver’s license.