Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, June 12, 2020, through Thursday, June 18, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
6.12
Matthew Victor Noe, of Tulsa. Improper tail lamps. Transporting an open container of beer. DUI: driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more.
Steven Lynn Moser, of Tulsa. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Joseph Corey Parker, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Possession of a controlled substance.
Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Disrupting, preventing or interrupting an emergency telephone call. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Endangering others while eluding the police. Contempt of court.
Keenan Fourhorns, of El Reno. Public intoxication.
Francis James Black, of El Reno. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance.
6.14
Brian Daniel Tisdale, of Avant. Public intoxication.
Michael Shane Brinkley, of Bartlesville. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Hunter Jay Edward Burnett, of Osage. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication.
6.16
Kavaughn Laquon Blalock, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Domestic assault and battery.
Katie Sue Farris, of Shidler. Driving without a license. Failure to carry security verification. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Obtaining money, property or signature under false pretenses.
Hunter Jay Edward Burnett, of Osage. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Mickell Dewayne Adams, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Assault and battery.
Mason Allen Shumard, of Sperry. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
6.17
Jamie Ray Austin, of Cleveland. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Failure to maintain security. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Unsafe lane use. Failure to wear a seat belt. Driving without a license.
Kamber Horton. Public intoxication.
Joshua Steven Arnold, of Cleveland. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without headlights.
Kristen Kelly Ramey, of Pawhuska. Hold for drug court pre-trial.
Danny Ray Owens, of Pawhuska. Hold for drug court.
James Tyler Thompson, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
6.18
Trevor Mark Hill, of Ponca City. Speeding. Endangering others while eluding a police officer.
Jesse Lee Thompson, of Mannford. Possession of a controlled substance. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Protective order violation.
Dylan Michael Benner, of Osage. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance.