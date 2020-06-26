Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, June 19, 2020, through Thursday, June 25, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
6.19
Stephen Wade Scribner, of Pawhuska. DUI: second offense in 10 years. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Cody Jake Schmaltz, of Bartlesville. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license. Speeding. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Failure to maintain security. Bail jumping.
Michael James Cooper, of Collinsville. Driving without a license.
6.20
Joshua Sean Leathers, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. Possession of a stolen vehicle. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Phillip Andrew Madaffari, of Sperry. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Destroying evidence. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Endeavors or conspires to deliver, manufacture, or possess controlled dangerous substances.
Annastasia Hildbrand, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Bonnie Brook Catlett, of Tulsa. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a controlled substance. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
6.21
Brookelyn Sue Boyd, of Sapulpa. DUI: Driving under the influence of alcohol. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
Alec Spencer, of Sand Springs. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
6.22
Zachary James Starks, of Skiatook. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Zachary James Stribling, of Skiatook. Protective order violation. Burglary first degree.
6.23
Michael Charles Hereford, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Nathaniel Demeker Hudson, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Driving without a license. Altering a license plate, certificate of title or registration certificate. Intersection violation – stop or yield.
Cassanova Cartier Tyran Hall, of Pawhuska. Providing false or misleading sex offender registration information. Failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registration Act. Sex offender residing within 2000 feet of a school.
6.24
Randy Francis Bacon, of Skiatook. Protective order violation.
Forrest James Maroutsos, of Bartlesville. Burglary second degree.
Colten Levi Stevens, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. Defective vehicle. Violation of driver’s license restrictions. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer. Driving without a license. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Devin Shane Micheal Dornan, of Owasso. Dealer procuring registration and licensing of any vehicle sold. Failure to maintain security. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Transporting an open container of liquor. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance.
Mickey Wiggins, of Pawhuska. Driving without a license.
6.25
Dillon Chance Chambers. Possession of a controlled substance. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Selling or delivering paraphernalia.
Mitchell Ray Matthews, of Skiatook. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Operating a motor vehicle without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Evan Lane Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery. Trespassing after being forbidden.
Dalton Logan Sullivan-Wilson, of Hominy. Domestic assault and battery. Disturbing the peace. Possession of paraphernalia.
Jacey E. Lookout, of Pawhuska. Assault and battery on a police officer. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication.