Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, June 26, 2020, through Thursday, July 2, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
6.26
Nathan Shane Topper, of Newkirk. Obstructing an officer. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail. Fugitive from justice. Public intoxication. Hold for Cowley County Kansas.
Eddie Jack Miles, of Pawhuska. Tribal charges only.
6.28
Alba Rosa Diaz, of Broken Arrow. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
6.29
Brittney E. Moles, of Sand Springs. No valid driver’s license. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
James Richard Davis, of Tulsa. Robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Xavier L. Jackson. First degree robbery.
Alexandria Nan Wilson, of Pawhuska. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Osage Nation Police Department.
Peter Thimas Reyes, of Pawhuska. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Petit larceny. Trespassing after being forbidden.
Michael Raymond Toon. Assault and battery.
Billy McClintock, of Bartlesville. Domestic assault and battery. Disrupting, preventing or interrupting an emergency telephone call.
6.30
Steven Charles Wright, of Bartlesville. Possession of stolen property.
Summer Rae Radford, of Pawhuska. Compulsory Education Act.
Samantha Marie Cass, of Pawhuska. Petit larceny. Unauthorized use of a credit or debit card.
Curtis McElyea, of Ref. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving without a license.
7.1
Ariealla Eliane Lewis, of Pawhuska. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Petit larceny.
Lucas Wade Scharnhorst, of Barnsdall. Child neglect. Obstructing an officer.
Melissa Dawn Blalock, of Skiatook. Ordered to jail upon positive test to await placement at treatment.
Brian Dean Delancy, of Sperry. Possession of a controlled substance.
7.2
Michael Boyd Woods, of Fairfax. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Assault and battery.
Trevor Blaine Craft, of Ponca City. DUI. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Rebekah Dawn Hurd. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Distribution of an imitation controlled substance.
Angela Michelle Palmer, of Oologah. Tribal charges only.
Austin Hayden Campbell, of Tulsa. Transporting an open container of beer. Unsafe lane use. DUI –driver under 21.
James Auston Chenoweth, of Sand Springs. Public intoxication.
Desiree Leigh Kent, of Ponca City. Possession of a controlled substance.
John Michael Goff, of Avant. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication. Domestic assault and battery. Escape from arrest or detention for a misdemeanor. Conspiracy. Robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Julia Katherine Armeda Maker, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery.
Sarah Ashley Wilkerson, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Domestic assault and battery. Obstructing an officer. Two or more false or bogus checks. Uttering forged instruments. Possession of stolen property.