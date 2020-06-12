Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, June 5, 2020, through Thursday, June 11, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
6.5
James Joseph Armbruster, of Wynona. Sentenced to 30 days.
Christopher David Confer, of Southhaven, MS. Reckless driving. Transporting an open container of beer. Endangering others while eluding a police officer. Trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine 200 grams or more.
Jared Ray Johnson, of Waukomis. Public intoxication.
William Craig Asbury, of Tulsa. Planning, attempting or conspiring to perform an act of violence. Disorderly conduct. Public intoxication. Dangerous drug offense.
6.6
Johnny Frank Walton, of Hominy. Burglary second degree. Petit larceny. Grand larceny. Burglary second degree.
Taylor Leeann Lowery, of Pawhuska. Driving without a license.
Syler Loftus, of Enid. Public intoxication. Resisting an executive officer.
6.7
Tonya Lynn Tyner, of Tulsa. Public intoxication.
6.8
Jonathan Charles Best, of Skiatook. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Acquiring proceeds from drug activities.
Charles Studie, of Tulsa. Grand larceny.
Alicia Ann Reed, of Hominy. False impersonation for bail or security. Transporting an open container of liquor. Public intoxication.
Amanda Gail Sweeden, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery.
Dylan Andrew Dunn, of Sapulpa. DUI – driver under 21 – intoxicating substance.
6.9
Audrey Michelle Merrell, of Pawhuska. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor. False impersonation in a suit or prosecution.
Michael Don Newman, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication.
Stormy Dawn McCully, of Bartlesville. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Improper passing – unsafe place.
Brittney Rae Davis, of Bartlesville. Public intoxication.
Cole Brian Brugeman, of Coeur D/Alene, ID. Public intoxication.
6.10
Britney Dianne Burr, of Tulsa. Possession of stolen property. Use of a forged, revoked or stolen credit card.
Brenda Lee Whinery, of Avant. Public intoxication. Petit larceny.
Devion Long. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Possession of stolen property. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Evan Lane Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Trespassing after being forbidden. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Possession of a controlled substance. Domestic assault and battery. Possession of paraphernalia. Protective order violation.
Antwan K. Lindsay, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance.
6.11
Aaron Carter Hinojosa, of Sapulpa. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Possession of forged evidence of debt.
Travis Guy Watkins, of Blackwell. Larceny.
Jerry Dale Rowe, of Ponca City. Larceny or a motor vehicle. Transporting an open container of beer.
Andy Chase Russell, of Skiatook. Hold for Kansas DOC. Fugitive from justice.