Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Monday, March 16, 2020, through Sunday, April 2, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
3.21
Cherokee Lee Miller, of Sperry. Domestic assault and battery. Protective order violation.
Brandon Lee York, of Sand Springs. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Domestic abuse with a prior pattern of physical abuse.
Threatening to perform an act of violence. Kidnapping.
3.29
Mark Louie, Jr., of Okmulgee. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Domestic assault and battery.
3.30
Cody Lane Teel, of Tulsa. Reckless conduct with a firearm. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Failure to wear a seat belt. Reckless driving. Driving without a license. Possession of stolen property. Protective order violation. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to maintain security. Obstructing an officer. Violation of driver’s license restrictions. Speeding.
4.2
Chad Edward Smith, of Burbank. Protective order violation. Reckless driving. Threatening to perform an act of violence. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.