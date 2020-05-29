Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Saturday, May 16, 2020, through Thursday, May 28, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
5.16
Antonio Enrique Flores, of Skiatook. Hold for U.S. Marshalls.
Jennifer Lynn Hisaw, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Alexander Concepcion Benitez, of Ponca City. Public intoxication.
Tonya Lynn Tyner, of Tulsa. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Failure to maintain security. Omitting to provide for a child. No valid driver’s license. DUI: third or subsequent felony offense.
5.17
Rachel Dawn Graham, of Guthrie. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Resisting an executive officer.
James Edward Lee III, of Avant. Public intoxication. Spreading infectious diseases.
Roy Earnest Ogden, Jr. Possession of stolen property. Grand larceny. Burglary second degree.
5.18
Shelby Marie Reece, of Osage. Child abuse by injury.
Tory Michael Nathaniel Reece, of Osage. Child abuse by injury.
Byron Cornelius Crenshaw, of Tulsa. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Conspiracy to commit a felony.
Jerome Kantrell Monroe, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Conspiracy to commit a felony.
Logan Riley Lowery-Horn, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.
Terrance Lucas Cottingham, of Bartlesville. Burglary second degree. Conspiracy. Possession of stolen property. Use of a stolen credit card.
Teran Lee Inks, of Wynona. Public intoxication. Disturbing the peace.
Brandon Levi Blom, of Owasso Defective vehicle. Improper passing – unsafe place. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
5.19
Jerry Ray Brown, of Skiatook. Second degree robbery. Possession of stolen property.
5.20
Jimmy Don Ray, of Ralston. Intersection violation – stop or yield. Aggravated DUI.
Cody Alan Belair, of Pawhuska. Rape first degree.
John Henry Williams, of Pawhuska. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Rosemary Rodriguez, of Skiatook. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Improper turning at an intersection. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Improper passing – no passing zone. Transporting an open container of liquor.
5.21
David Earl Sanders, of Tulsa. No valid driver’s license. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Amanda Louise Pippin, of Tulsa. Misdemeanor value false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
David Shane Hutchison, of Blackwell. False impersonation. Obstructing an officer. Destroying evidence.
5.22
Tyler Duane Chapman, of Skiatook. DUI: second felony offense. Transporting an open container of beer. Driving without a license.
Gerren Layne Moss, of Tulsa. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Charles Randall Romines, of Pawhuska. Assault and battery on a police officer. Domestic assault and battery. Obstructing an officer. Attempting to elude officers.
Landon Billie Robbins, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery. Petit larceny.
Rocky Joseph Palladeno, of Sapulpa. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer.
5.23
Jonathan Kyle Deroussel, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Skylar Lee Yarber. Burglary first degree. Shooting with intent to kill.
Kelly Angel Brack, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Logan Riley Lowery-Horn, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication.
5.24
Austin James Dean Armentor, of Avant. Public intoxication.
Isaiah Ezra Buffalohead, of Red Rock. Transporting an open container of liquor. Failure to wear a seat belt. Driving without a license. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Taylor Cole Ray Martin, of Tulsa. DUI: driver under 21. Failure to keep right. Defective vehicle. Speeding. Transporting an open container of beer.
Zachary Penn Pester, of Bartlesville. Domestic assault and battery. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Unauthorized use of a credit or debit card.
5.25
Edward Scott Downs, of Skiatook. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. DUI: second offense in 10 years.
Tyler Duane Chapman, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Ricky Todd Scott, of Skiatook. Public intoxication. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Burglary second degree. Possession of stolen property. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
5.26
Alicia Ann Byard, of Ramona. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Floyd Edward Webb, of Skedee. Forgery II/Forgery III. Possession of stolen property.
Ricky Todd Smith, of Skiatook. Burglary first degree.
5.27
Tyler Duane Chapman, of Skiatook. Burglary first degree.
Dustin Kenneth Oxford, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree.
Dakota Neil Hewitt, of Tulsa. Conspiracy. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Malicious injury or destruction of property less than $1,000. Burglary second degree.
5.28
Brenton Michael Clark, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Disrupting, preventing or interrupting an emergency telephone call.
Jennifer Renee Baird, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery.